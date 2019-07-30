You Can Get 2 Bottles of This Lash Serum for the Price of One in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Image zoom Julia Savchenko/Getty Images

We’ll be the first to admit that there is no shame in using a serum to enhance your god-given lashes (if Meghan Markle does it, so can we). What occasionally becomes cringe-worthy, however, is the price tag attached to said serums. You shouldn’t have to break the bank for voluminous lashes, and somebody at Nordstrom clearly agrees — as part of the department store’s Anniversary Sale, you can shop two bottles of Neulash’s popular Lash Enhancing Serum for the price of one.

With an ingredients list featuring the known hydration agent sodium hyaluronate, the Lash Enhancing Serum’s product description promises to add elasticity, softness, and shine to even the most brittle eyelashes. A 0.11-ounce bottle of the Neulash serum retails for $95 on sites like Dermstore, and that’s exactly what this two-pack of the same sized bottle (a $190 value) is selling for. The deal is exclusive to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, meaning you only have through Sunday, August 4 to shop it.

The review section on Neulash’s original Nordstrom product page is full of long-time lash serum users who finally found what they were looking for with this product. Many point out that what sets Neulash apart is its thickening, non-irritating formula. “This is by far the best lash enhancer I have ever used,” wrote one reviewer. “Within 2 months my lashes are longer, thicker and darker. It also didn’t cause any irritation when I started using it as some other brands have.”

While shoppers note that it took a few weeks of application to notice real results, they make it clear that the improvements in their lashes were worth the wait. “I've been using [Neulash] for more than a year and my lashes have never looked better. They are much, much longer,” one reviewer wrote. “I get compliments all the time and people ask if I'm wearing extensions or fake lashes. This is amazing considering how short my lashes were before using this stuff.”

Shop the Lash Enhancing Serum Duo by Neulash for just $95 at Nordstrom. You’ll want to get your hands on this rare two-for-one deal before it disappears.

