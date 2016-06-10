Net-a-Porter Is Going to Make Packing for Your Vacation SO Much Easier 

Packing is a drag. There's no other way to put it. It's just stressful. And while a lot of people might consider it to be a silly problem, it still drives a lot of people mad, myself included. Luckily, the lovely people at Net-a-Porter don't want all of us to lose our marbles pre-vacay, so they've taken the entire thought process out of packing our toiletries... by literally doing it for us.

Starting on Wednesday June 15, Net-a-Porter will be selling their Vacation Beauty Kit for $55, and it will included everything you need to vacation in hygiene and in style. No stone left unturned.

So what does each box include? Travel-friendly sizes of the Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body, Mio's Double Buff Dual Action Enzyme Exfoliator, Aurelia's Probiotic Skincare Miracle Cleanser, Sarah Chapman Skin and Jaw Mask, Soveral's Midnight Oil, Youth Corridor's RetinUltimate Transforming Gel, This Works Sleep Plus Trouble Shooter, Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer, Temptu Airpod Bronzer, and a Long by Valery Joseph Amplify Shampoo and Conditioner for Fine Hair.

Basically, they packed anything you could ever need on vacation. Though, be sure to still pack your SPF! That's an essential.

And considering a full size of the Youth Corridor retinol treatment is $450, you can consider this a superb value. We are so into this, and we know you will be, too. Now you can just be excited for your vacation. Go ahead, you deserve it.