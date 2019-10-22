The Luxury Beauty Bundle That Sold Out Instantly Last Year Is Back

Image zoom Luxy Images/Getty Images

Advent calendars either inspire the warm, fuzzy holiday cheer of a sweater wrapping around your soul or they trigger a deep eye roll, but one thing both camps can agree on is knowing a good deal when they see it. Such is the case with Net-a-Porter’s 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, which launched just this week and includes a product mix — and price — we just can’t ignore.

The beauty bundle includes 25 of the retailer’s most coveted beauty products, including top anti-aging skincare picks, luxury makeup, and rich, aromatic body products, all carefully packed into a five-by-five drawer standing display. The result is an unboxing video-watcher’s wet dream.

The selection of included products is truly the cream of the crop, so it’s difficult to even pick our favorites. That said, there are a few we’d be remiss not to call out.

Joanna Vargas' Bright Eye Hydrating Mask is widely popular among celebs and industry insiders (Jessica Alba and Julianne Moore are known to pop these on before big events); Sunday Riley’s cult C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is an anti-aging powerhouse that readily erases dark spots and make you positively glow; newcomer Costa Brazil redefines indulgent body care with its Kaya Jungle Firming Body Oil (whose smell I dare you not to become addicted to); and Marc Jacobs’ famously lengthening Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara all make the list.

The total retail cost of those four products alone is $264 — four bucks more than the cost of the entire advent calendar, which includes 21 additional products we haven’t even mentioned. The calendar is valued at over $900, but Net-a-Porter is selling it for just $260, meaning you’re saving more than $640.

It’s no wonder the calendar sold out instantly last year — and a good indication it’ll go fast once more. Whether you’re the calendaring type and plan on treating yourself to a new pick each of the 25 days, or you’re a need-now person and can’t wait to unpack everything all at once, this set is no doubt the absolute best beauty bundle deal you’ll see all season. Just make sure to move fast if you want in, or risk it selling out again.

Shop the 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar for $260 at Net-a-Porter.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $260 ($900+ value); net-a-porter.com