Needle-Free Ways to Make Those Forehead Wrinkles Fade

Suffice it to say that, as we age, the lines on our forehead and around the eyes are usually some of the first indicators. Sure, character lines can be charming, but we understand the frustration of feeling like the wrinkles are starting to form a pattern that looks similar to that of a strong Wi-Fi signal. "Forehead wrinkles arise from movement," explains Dr. Heidi Waldorf, director of laser and cosmetic dermatology at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "Sun damage reduces the elasticity of the skin and loss of fat beneath the skin, which reduces its support, and speeds the development of forehead lines." Though Botox stops the aforementioned muscle movements that cause wrinkles, they won't completely make them disappear if you already have lines that are visible when your face is resting. Luckily, a few needle-free ways to diminish their appearance do exist, according to Dr. Waldorf.

First things first, invest in a good sunscreen, and apply liberally to prevent any further sun damage from forming. Additionally, you'll want to incorporate some collagen-boosting products into your regime—Dr. Waldorf recommends the Skinbetter Intensive Treatment Lines (prices vary; skinbetter.com for locations), Neostrata Cellular Restoration ($85; neostrata.com), and the SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator ($178; dermstore.com). For more advanced lines, you can consider a Tretinoin prescription, or a Fraxel laser resurfacing treatment to kick your collagen production into high-gear. And don't completely believe the hype about those topical Botox creams and serums you hear about online. "There are actually no topicals that include botulinum toxin. The topicals that claim to act like Botox are generally peptides with a very temporary neuromodulary effect," Dr. Waldorf explains. "You may get an effect for a few hours, which is reasonable for a party, but they won't give the true botulinum toxin effect."