This $16 Oil-to-Gel Body Wash Has Transformed My Dry, Scaly Skin

Hi, beauty editor with really dry skin here. Over the years, I've tried hundreds of body care products claiming to boast hydration-boosting benefits from thick lotions to silky serums to nourishing oils — yet few of them earned a coveted spot in my daily rotation. One product that I didn't expect to help take my legs from scaly to smooth was a body wash, but boy, was I wrong.

Enter the Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash from Naturium, a drugstore skincare brand utilizing clinically-backed ingredients sans the steep price tags. The $16 oil-to-gel formula has become one of the brand's best-sellers since it launched this summer, even invoking praise from dermatologists and beauty enthusiasts alike on skincare TikTok.

When the brand sent me the body wash to try, I was definitely intrigued. Admittedly, I judged it by its packaging at first glance (it stood out to me since it comes in a giant, nearly 17-ounce bright yellow bottle), but I was excited about its claim to "intensely nourish" the skin and its ultra-hydrating ingredient lineup of glycerin, squalene, and linoleic-rich oils. It's been just over two weeks since I've implemented the Glow Getter body wash into my shower regimen and I'm impressed; the nourishing formula feels like something from a spa. The product first dispenses as a silky oil, and as you massage it into your skin, it transforms into a gentle foam that rinses clean without leaving any residue behind. Trust me when I say that the sensorial experience is so luxe that you'll want to keep using it — even when you're clean.

Other shoppers are obsessed with its benefits for thirsty skin, too. One Amazon customer deemed it the "holy grail of all body washes" for its "next-level hydration." Another said it "left their skin feeling moisturized and clean" without that "stripped down squeaky feeling" that comes with less-hydrating formulas. A third user noted that they love using in place of shaving cream to "prevent razor burn" and flakiness. They said their skin stays smoother for longer than it does when they use a traditional body wash or shave gel.

The fast results have floored me, especially because I've always struggled to hydrate my dry, itchy legs. The Naturium body wash has taken them from visibly ashy to baby-soft and smooth. If you're ready to bid adieu to your dry, dull skin, grab your own bottle of Naturium's Glow Getter Body Wash at Amazon.