7 Natural Lipsticks That Make Being Green Easier Than Ever

We're all making strides to be even kinder to our Mother Earth throughout the month of April, and as luck would have it, one of the easiest and most impactful places to start greening your routine can start in your makeup bag. Once you've recycled some of your empties, take a closer look at the ingredients in staples you already use. For lipstick in particular, studies have shown trace materials or some seriously sketchy ingredients (um, like lead) in a handful of leading brands—it's a controlled amount, sure, but it's enough to make anyone slightly wary. Luckily, an endless amount of natural, eco-friendly formulas are here to save us, and deliver the exact same color payoff as items you already have in your kit. Whoever said it wasn't easy being green has clearly never picked up one of these organic lipsticks. Scroll down to see some of the best ones we're currently hoarding.

Rituel De Fille

File this brand under the superlative of most unconventional shades for a natural line—not to mention, most likely to appear as a prop on The Craft or Charmed. Rituel De Fille's range contains your standard red, pink, and neutral spread (dressed up with bewitching shade names, at that) and extends into the unexpected to include metallic green and inky black to name a few. The deep violet of the Night Wanderer hue (pictured) serves as a happy medium between the categories.

Rituel De Fille $23
Kjaer Weis

Aptly-named Honor, this pink hue gives off a soft, delicate vibe, which mirrors the gentle ingredients used to create it.

Kjaer Weis $56
Pacifica Devocean Lipstick

Tiny package, big payoff. Housed inside the slender exterior is an ultra-rich color that wears like a lightweight balm.

Pacifica $14
Ilia Lipstick

The sleek metallic tube and intense color won't look out of place among your existing lineup, but elements like aloe leaf juice and rosehip oil prove to be more beneficial—for both you and Mother Earth—than those included in some standard ingredient lists.

Ilia $26
Context Matte Lipstick

The infusion of sunflower seed oil and candelilla wax in this vegan formula ensures the matte texture won't leave your lips parched.

Context $20
Hush + Dotti Lipstick

With ingredients like avocado oil, mango butter, and coconut oil, the ingredient list on this all-natural lipstick almost seems good enough to eat, but there are far more benefits to wearing the color on your mouth than within it.

Hush + Dotti $24
Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Luminous Lip Crayon

Skip the lip liner with this vitamin-rich stylo. The crayon-like shape makes it easy to trace the perimeter of your lips, then completely fill the empty space in one swift motion.

Juice Beauty $22

