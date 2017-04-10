7 Natural Lipsticks That Make Being Green Easier Than Ever

We're all making strides to be even kinder to our Mother Earth throughout the month of April, and as luck would have it, one of the easiest and most impactful places to start greening your routine can start in your makeup bag. Once you've recycled some of your empties, take a closer look at the ingredients in staples you already use. For lipstick in particular, studies have shown trace materials or some seriously sketchy ingredients (um, like lead) in a handful of leading brands—it's a controlled amount, sure, but it's enough to make anyone slightly wary. Luckily, an endless amount of natural, eco-friendly formulas are here to save us, and deliver the exact same color payoff as items you already have in your kit. Whoever said it wasn't easy being green has clearly never picked up one of these organic lipsticks. Scroll down to see some of the best ones we're currently hoarding.