Natural Beauty Lovers Will Freak Out Over Nordstrom's New Launch

Sometimes the hardest part about starting to use natural and organic beauty products is, well, actually finding them. But with the demand for greener formulas being bigger than ever, brands are taking action with entire stores popping up dedicated to the genre, along with specified aisles in stores. And on that note, if you’re on the hunt for a natural cleanser and happen to be in a Nordstrom, well, you’re going to be one happy camper.

The department store, known for its vast beauty section, is launching "Natural Beauty" in-store outposts, truly making it easier and more convenient for customers to pick up ingredient-conscious products.

The outposts will include brands they already hold, as well as newcomers, in skin, hair, and makeup categories. Basically, you’ll get all the green goods. You can expect to see picks from impressive and effective brands like Lano (the salve is genius), Origins, Tata Harper, and even Youth to the People, a brand that incorporates superfood ingredients like kale into the formulas.

While ingredients will vary from product to product, each will be free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. You’ll be able to buy the products online, but the outposts will launch in stores on January 12th. So you have two full days to plan when and how you’re gonna get to a Nordstrom.

And in the meantime, you can check out a few of the launches (and shop them) above.

That resurfacing mask, though... Trust us, it's worth the price-tag.