Whether she's capturing hearts in Hollywood or in a galaxy far, far away, Natalie Portman never loses her girlish charm. Chalk it up to her doe eyes, radiant smile and rosy complexion. That freshness has been likened to gamine Audrey Hepburn's, but it's the Israeli-born Harvard grad's versatile looks that put her in a league of her own. "I've gone from teaching her to do her prom makeup to giving her retro smoky eyes and red lips for a premiere," says makeup artist Jeanine Lobell. And Portman has been just as experimental with her hair. "She lets me create a straight bob one day and wavy extensions the next," says hairstylist Mark Townsend. "She gets me inspired because she's not afraid to take risks."



1994: The precocious star of The Professional was only a few years past playing make believe. "I was into musicals," Portman has said, "and I was a very odd little girl."