Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer ‘Swears By’ This $18 Lipstick

It seems like all our favorite female icons have been sporting Glossier glows lately (Michelle Obama and Megan Rapinoe, anyone?). In a turn of events that should surprise no one, actress-of-the-moment Natalia Dyer is no exception to this unspoken cool-girl rule. The Nashville native, best known for her role as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things, recently told Into The Gloss the secret behind her consistently gorgeous, popsicle-red pout, and of course, it involves a product from the of-the-moment beauty brand.

“For lips, I swear by Glossier’s Generation G in Zip,” she told ITG while discussing her makeup routine. “It’s honestly the best lip stuff I’ve ever used — I don’t travel without it. It’s a nice sheer matte and it’s not drying at all.”

Generation G is a buildable lip color that aims to create the look of just-blotted lips, minus the mess of product-stained tissues. Each of its six shades, including the pale pink Like and deep berry Jam, are meant to look amazingly different on everyone. Shade Zip, in particular, is famously known for its ability to change the minds of the red lipstick-averse.

Reformulated in November of 2018 for increased hydration and repackaged in a sturdier casing, you have every reason to believe that this cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested lipstick is the best it can be. Shop Zip for just $18 at glossier.com, or in Glossier’s crazy-chic showroom, should you find yourself in NYC. If you’re aiming for a full Natalia-inspired look, consider giving her other fave Glossier products, like Boy Brow and Cloud Paint in Dusk, a test drive.

Glossier Generation G in Zip

Image zoom Glossier

To buy: $18; glossier.com