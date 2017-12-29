This Foundation Will Keep Your Skin Glowy (Not Greasy) All Day Long 

Google long-lasting matte foundations, and you’ve got enough options, at every price point, to filter through for hours. But long-lasting foundations that promise a glow, a radiance, or that slightly dewy and healthy look that is synonymous with summer? Things get limited.

That fact explains my initial excitement over NARS’ newest foundation innovation, the Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation ($49; sephora.com). Available in an impressive 33 shades, the product has a 16-hour claim to its name, which means you can get through an entire work day, dinner, and drinks without having to worry about your complexion looking cakey or flakey.

Courtesy $49 SHOP NOW Nars

RELATED: 10 Beauty Trends That Will Be Huge, According to Pinterest

My skin type veers on the dry side, so I lean towards anything that makes my skin look like it’s properly moisturized, hence my obsession with all things dewy. Another one my personal preferences when it comes to complexion products is that it’s as close as that "light as a feather" saying as possible—I don’t want it to feel (or look) like anything is on my skin at all.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Maintain Your Eyebrows

This newcomer meets both requirements. The lightweight liquid blends with easy when using a sponge or a Beautyblender ($20; nordstrom.com), offering a medium-to-full coverage that sinks into your skin and quickly hides any uneven skin tone patches, whether that’s tone or texture, and other perceived imperfections. This is due to the pigments and an infusion of raspberry, apple, and watermelon extracts that works to improve the appearance of your skin the more you use the product.

Two little drops are all you need to cover your entire face—using more was my biggest mistake the first time I tested it out. My complexion looked healthy, and yes, glowy (not greasy) for an entire day at work (that’s 11+ hours when combined with a breakfast and dinner meeting).

Now, hopefully your Google searches—and attempts at glowing like a goddess even in the middle of winter—will be a little more successful.