This Is Possibly the Most Glorious NARS Makeup Collection Yet

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 27, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Looks like NARS is about to settle whether art imitates life, or life imitates art with their massive holiday makeup line. At least in the case of this year's insanely gorgeous Man Ray-inspired range, the latter argument is true.

Using photographer Man Ray as his muse, François Nars has created quite possibly the most gorgeous color cosmetic lineup for holiday 2017, incorporating the artist's iconic works onto the exterior of a handful of the pieces. No surprise here, the limited-edition shades within each palette are just as stunning, and we love how the bright colors contrast nicely with the monochromatic packaging. The makeup artist worked with the Man Ray Foundation to create the expansive 23-piece lineup, and among the bold and beautiful hues that will only stick around for the holiday season, a few existing standards make guest appearances within the Love Triangle sets, which include a blush and lipstick duo.

The collection officially launches at NARS outposts, narscosmetics.com, Sephora, and Nordstrom starting on October 6, but we have a sneak peek at every product from the line right now. Keep scrolling to see the entire range, and good luck with your shopping list.

1 of 26 Courtesy

Love Triangle in Orgasm

2 of 26 Courtesy

Blush in Pink Grapefruit

3 of 26 Courtesy

Glass Tears Eyeshadow Palette, Exterior

4 of 26 Courtesy

Glass Tears Eyeshadow Palette, Interior

5 of 26 Courtesy

Highlighter in Overexposed Glow

6 of 26 Courtesy

Duo Eyeshadow in Debauched

7 of 26 Courtesy

Audacious Gold Lipstick in Anita

8 of 26 Courtesy

Velvet Eyeliner in Nagoya

9 of 26 Courtesy

Love Triangle in Dolce Vita and Audrey

10 of 26 Courtesy

Duo Eyeshadow in Montparnasse

11 of 26 Courtesy

Photogloss Lip Lacquer in Muse

12 of 26 Courtesy

Love Game Eyeshadow Palette, Exterior

13 of 26 Courtesy

Love Game Eyeshadow Palette, Interior

14 of 26 Courtesy

Les Amoureux Audacious Lipstick Coffret

From left to right: Ady, Arden, Barbara, Jane

15 of 26 Courtesy

Blush in Intensely

16 of 26 Courtesy

Photogloss Lip Lacquer in Kiki

17 of 26 Courtesy

The Veil Cheek Palette, Exterior

18 of 26 Courtesy

The Veil Cheek Palette, Interior

From left to right: Laguna Bronzer, Lovesick Blush, and Sureal Highlighter

19 of 26 Courtesy

The Kiss Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set

From left to right: Endangered Red, Toundra, Wild Ways, Spell Bound

Advertisement
Noire Et Blanche Audacious Lipstick Coffret

From left to right: Lee, Dolores, Josephine, and Charlotte

21 of 26 Courtesy

Love Triangle in Orgasm

22 of 26 Courtesy

Photogloss Lip Lacquer in Zambeze

23 of 26 Courtesy

Love Triangle in Impassioned and Anna

24 of 26 Courtesy

Photogloss Lip Lacquer in Off Limits

25 of 26 Courtesy

Love Triangle in Hot Sand and Rita

26 of 26 Courtesy

Velvet Eyeliner in Santiago

