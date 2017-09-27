This Is Possibly the Most Glorious NARS Makeup Collection Yet

Looks like NARS is about to settle whether art imitates life, or life imitates art with their massive holiday makeup line. At least in the case of this year's insanely gorgeous Man Ray-inspired range, the latter argument is true.

Using photographer Man Ray as his muse, François Nars has created quite possibly the most gorgeous color cosmetic lineup for holiday 2017, incorporating the artist's iconic works onto the exterior of a handful of the pieces. No surprise here, the limited-edition shades within each palette are just as stunning, and we love how the bright colors contrast nicely with the monochromatic packaging. The makeup artist worked with the Man Ray Foundation to create the expansive 23-piece lineup, and among the bold and beautiful hues that will only stick around for the holiday season, a few existing standards make guest appearances within the Love Triangle sets, which include a blush and lipstick duo.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The collection officially launches at NARS outposts, narscosmetics.com, Sephora, and Nordstrom starting on October 6, but we have a sneak peek at every product from the line right now. Keep scrolling to see the entire range, and good luck with your shopping list.

VIDEO: Iconic Colors: Nars Blush in Orgasm