These Are the Natural Beauty Products Naomi Watts Is Obsessed With

Oct 10, 2017

Naomi Watts is going au naturale—in the beauty department, that is. 

Ahead of her 49th birthday this year, the star cleaned up her act entirely, swapping out old standards on her vanity for more natural, gentler skin and haircare formulas. "I've always liked the idea of going for more natural products, but I think now is the time where people are more conscious of what is going into the products they're using. I think at my age, you want to be able to do nice things for yourself," the star tells InStyle. "It's not just about eating well and exercising, but also what you're applying to your skin since it does get absorbed."

Perfect timing, as her two friends Larissa Thomson and Sarah Bryden-Brown have come together to launch ONDA Beauty, a New York City-based store specializing in natural beauty, of which Watts is a massive supporter. Thomson and Bryden-Brown set out to make the location an oasis in the chaos that is New York, and alongside their 83-product curation, ONDA will also offer treatments, meditation classes, sound bath events, and good vibes in general—the sage and assorted crystals decorating the shelves further drove that point home. 

"We saged the place the first night before our opening," Thomson tells us. "I wanted to create an environment that was welcoming and felt like a vacation, but could also be educational as a trusted resource for the best in natural products." Between her own knowledge of the beauty market, and Bryden-Brown's expertise in the digital and business landscapes, the store came together pretty organically—pun intended. Not long after the venture began, Watts's own vanity started expanding to include more and more natural products. Thomson and Bryden-Brown chose to include products that were highly-effective, first of all, but were also luxurious and created a spa-like atmosphere when one chooses to indulge in a treatment. Suffice it to say that after long days on the set, Watts is doing just that.

"It's nice to just come home and treat yourself, because sometimes, I'm busy and can't set time aside for the spa. It's a rarity for me," she tells us. "At work, the hot lights and makeup do put stress on my skin, but I've really noticed a difference since incorporating natural ingredients into my routine. To me, feeling good is the most important part of beauty."

Here, Watts shared some of her favorite natural skincare, hair, and body products. Scroll down to shop each one, and to find out why she's so into them. 

May Lindstrom The Honey Mud Mask and The Clean Dirt

"I love to mix May Lindstrom's Honey Mask with a little bit of The Clean Dirt after a long day," Watts tells us. "I like having glowy skin, and the addition of the powder gives a nice, gentle exfoliation."

African Botanics Baobab Clay Oxygenating Cleanser

"I use this cleanser every day," says Watts. "It's clay-based with baobab fruit extract, and I feel like my skin has really responded positively to it."

Marie Veronique Gentle Retinol Night Serum

"I've found that whenever I'm using things with retinol, I'd get very dry, so I don't want anything too harsh," Watts tells us. "I love this serum because it's so unlike other retinol products I've tried, and is gentle enough to use every day."

African Botanics Resurrection Eye Creme

According to Watts, this rich eye cream has been her steady for the past year. 

Reverie Nude Shampoo

"I've had such problems with my hair as I've gotten older, and all of the heat styling on set can really take a toll on it," Watts says. "I've always had fine hair anyway, so I don't like to do too much to it. I've been loving the Reverie shampoo lately, and have definitely noticed a difference since I started using it."

The Beauty Chef Hydration and Collagen Inner Beauty Boosts

"I don't have oily skin by nature, so a capful of the Hydration and Collagen Beauty Boosts in my water every morning has really helped me," says Watts. 

