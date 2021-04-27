Naomi Osaka Is Launching a Skincare Line Specifically For Melanated Skin
And everything will be less than $20.
Naomi Osaka, unsatisfied with conquering the tennis court (she's currently ranked no. 2 in the world, according to the Women's Tennis Association), being the global face for Louis Vuitton, and joining the quarantine pink hair gang, is launching a skincare line, KINLÒ, aimed at the specific needs of darker skin. Though details are still scarce, the line is set to hit shelves this fall and every item will retail for less than $20, allowing almost everyone to have access to what Osaka says is a "public health need."
"What drew me towards this project is having memories of being a kid and not knowing how to protect my skin," Osaka told Business of Fashion. "I only started wearing sunscreen recently."
In addition to an SPF 40 tinted sunscreen, which Osaka assures prospective shoppers won't have a white cast, KINLÒ's range will include a lip balm, body spray, eye cream, and an SPF 50 Tinted Face Lotion. The entire brand was designed to hold up during physical activity, of course, and formulations were designed in tandem with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye
"This is a public health need. I used to tell people that I didn't need to wear sunscreen — but even if you have melanin, you need to take care of your skin, and I am passionate about that," she added.
Baseline notes that KINLÒ marks Osaka's most personal project yet. In the release materials, the new brand cited CDC data that found 33% of Black Americans who are diagnosed with melanoma in the United States die.
"I never thought I would ever start my own company," Osaka wrote on Instagram. "I hope these products can help a lot of people and potentially save lives because I really feel that we aren't protecting ourselves as much as we could."