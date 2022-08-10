This Makeup-Removing Cleanser Is So Popular, It's Been Sold Out for Months — Now It's Finally Restocked

When it comes to facial cleansers, skincare enthusiasts — and those who have found themselves on the skincare side of TikTok — usually agree on two things: a gentle cleanser is suitable for most skin types, and you don't necessarily need to spend big bucks if you want an effective product.

Enter the Nourish Cream Cleanser from NakedPoppy, a natural, toxin-free beauty brand with a sizable roster of skincare and makeup products. A standout, the brand's $28 cream cleanser has been so popular, the full-sized version has been sold out for four long months. While the 1.0-ounce mini version remains available, NakedPoppy hasn't been able to keep the 3.4-ounce bottle in stock. And if you're someone who cleanses both morning and night, the smaller size won't last you very long.

Well, we have big news for the product's loyal devotees (and those looking to add something new to their skincare routine): The shopper-loved cleanser has finally been restocked. It goes without saying that you'll want to get your hands on a bottle of this hydrating, makeup-removing elixir quickly. According to the website description — and the myriad of five-star reviews — this cleanser can do it all: clean, nourish, firm, and protect your skin against pollutants and UV-induced damage.

Courtesy

Shop now: $28; nakedpoppy.com

One shopper sang its praises, saying they never thought they'd "feel this passionately about a facial cleanser" and it's the "only cleanser [they've] ever used that hasn't left [their] skin feeling dry and depleted afterward." Another revealed the Nourish Cream Cleanser leaves their face feeling "baby's bottom smooth." Others even credit the cleanser for clearing up breakouts and rosacea.

The secret to that level of skin softness and customer satisfaction? The ingredients. The cream cleanser is made with a nourishing baobab extract, natural oils to help prevent moisture loss, quinoa extract (to protect against pollution), and buriti oil, which works to boost fitness and elasticity. All you need is a quarter-sized amount of the cleanser for it to do its job. Prior to any toners or serums, you'll want to massage the product into your damp skin, working in upward, circular motions. NakedPoppy suggests using lukewarm water to wash the cleanser off to "avoid skin redness and irritation."

To complete your skincare routine, the beauty brand recommends following up your cleanse with the Herbal Face Tonic and the Revitalize Organic Facial Oil that, according to one editor, is basically "sunshine in a bottle." You can also take a short quiz for the brand to determine your skin tone and type and make personalized recommendations.

So, if you're one of the shoppers anxiously awaiting the cleanser's return, or you've simply been searching for a new gentle facial cleanser, now's your moment. If history tells us anything, NakedPoppy's Nourish Cream Cleanser won't stay in stock for very long.