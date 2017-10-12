Zendaya Finally Found Her Favorite Nude Polish—and It’s Only $6

You’ve been there, I’ve been there, and as it turns out, Zendaya has even been there. Finding your perfect nude nail polish can feel like a never-ending scavenger hunt, except not fun at all, kind of pricey, and it smells like acetone. But the celebrity, who is basically a beauty pro in her own right, has officially ended her search for the perfect nude lacquer, and it only costs $6.

"Trust, I know how hard it is to find a nude nail polish that looks bomb with your skin tone," Zendaya wrote on her app. "I’ve tried a ton but there's one shade I've fallen in love with."

Her all-time favorite? CoverGirl’s Outlast Stay Brilliant Nail Gloss in Daisy Bloom 30 ($6; walgreens.com), a pretty neutral with a shimmery finish. She even laid out what she thinks is the best nail polish for "fair, medium, and rich" skin tones. Keep scrolling to see and shop Zendaya’s top picks.

