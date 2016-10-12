Look Who Just Joined the Polished Man Movement

Just ahead of October 1st, Chris Hemsworth took to his social media accounts to promote the Polished Man movement, a one-month campaign in which dudes are asked to paint just one nail to to put a spotlight on child abuse.

Hemsworth has tapped several famous fellas to help spread awareness for the cause, and Zac Efron is up for the challenge. The actor painted the nail of his right index finger a bold red to educate everyone the staggering statistic that one in five children are subject to physical and/or sexual violence before the age of 18.

And Efron is hoping to encourage some other big names to participate in the campaign.

He nominated none other than James Marsden, Hugh Jackman, Adam Devine, Anders Holm, DeAndre Jordan, and Blake Anderson to join the movement. The ball's in your court now, guys...and we have some nail polish we'll gladly lend 'ya.