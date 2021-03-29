Nail Artists Agree, This Is Going to Be the Manicure Color for Summer
Think warm, sunny vibes.
When it comes to seasonally-appropriate nail colors, none scream "summer" quite like a yellow manicure. That's why you can count on the bright, cheerful, and sunny color to make a resurgence every year as the ice melts and you swap out your winter parkas for denim jackets.
And top manicurists agree. Both Mimi D and Jin Soon Choi recently told InStyle that neon and pastel yellow are perfect pedicure shades for warm weather.
But, yellow also looks amazing on your fingertips, too, whether you paint your nails solid mustard or use a lemon shade for your French tips. As spring carries on, pastel yellow makes for a great transitional manicure, while neon yellow is vibrant enough for a scorching mid-summer afternoon.
Ahead, six yellow nail art ideas to inspire your spring and summer manicures, along with the nail polishes to use to recreate the looks.
1. Banana Yellow French Tips
This banana yellow French manicure is a summer-ready remix of the classic nail design.
2. Golden Hour
Not too bright, not too pastel, this creamy golden yellow nail polish speaks for itself.
3. Color Block
The only rule when it comes to this manicure, is that there are not rules. Break out every bright nail polish in your collection and just have fun painting each nail a different color.
4. Freshly Squeezed
This lemon and lime manicure by nail artist Betina Goldstein is inspired by your favorite summer drink garnishes. Just paint your thumb, index, and middle fingers yellow, then use green on your ring and pinky fingers.
6. Smiley Faces
It's impossible not to smile when you have literal smiley faces on your nails. This minimalist design by Holly Falcone is simple, but guaranteed to be a conversation starter. Use a bobby pin to create a yellow circle on each nail, then use a brush to paint on the eyes and lips. Finish with a top coat to keep your work fresh longer.
VIDEO: How to Remove Your Gel Manicure Without Going to the Salon
The 5 Best Yellow Nail Polishes
essie Nail Polish in You Know The Espadrille
The beauty of this golden essie polish is that you don't need to apply a couple coats to get a true opaque finish. One coat delivers impressive color payoff.
To shop: $9; amazon.com
JINsoon Nail Polish in Tweety
JINsoon's pastel yellow nail polish is inspired by the beginning of spring, when Forsythia flowers first bloom.
To shop: $18; jinsoon.com
Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear Nail Color in Daisy Dukes
This Sally Hansen bottle is perfect for banana yellow French tips because the formula is designed to stay chip-free and fade-proof as long as it's on your nails.
To shop: $4; ulta.com
Suite Eleven Nail Lacquer in Lauren Hill & Chill
Along with Suite Eleven's Quarter Water, Goldstein used the brand's Sunny Side Up for her lemon and lime manicure. While the latter polish is sold out, Lauren Hill & Chill is a similar yellow shade.
To shop: $13; suiteleven.com
Nails Inc. Naked in Neon Nail Polish in Knightriders Street
There are bright yellow nail polishes, and then there is this highlighter yellow shade by Nails.Inc. The vegan, cruelty-free formula has a semi-matte finish and offers long-wear color.
To shop: $8; target.com