10 Nail Polish Colors to Get You Through Winter
These shades are just as chill as the weather.
Having to go out when it's so cold that I'll need a couple of layers under my parka is not my idea of a good time.
Instead, I prefer to spend winter at home, wrapped in a blanket and on my couch like a warm, toasty burrito. And my cold weather staying-in routine involves trashy reality shows, Seamless orders, and a ton of DIY manicures.
It might be cozy in my apartment, but throughout winter my nail polish choices are like the weather: chill. Those neons and pastels I wore during summer and into fall suddenly don't feel right anymore, so I rotate between a handful of deep jewel tones and rich seasonal shades. And sometimes, I throw a little bit of glitter in for good measure.
On top of dusting off my favorite seasonal shades, I turned to the owners of a couple top NYC nail salons to find out which manicure colors are trending this winter.
From classic wine to multicolor glitter, and every dark shade in-between, keep reading for the 10 best nail polish colors to wear for winter 2021.
VIDEO: How Much Do I Need to Tip at a Nail Salon?
Essie Nail Polish in Toned Down
"A muted gray polish is a great take on the neutral mani," says Rachel Apfel Glass, founder of Glosslab. "In the winter, we love to transition from beige neutrals into gray neutrals. Plus, they look good on all skin tones."
To buy: $9; ulta.com.
sundays studio in No.20
"Clients will always be drawn to darker colors during the winter and for those that want to avoid black," Amy Lin, founder of sundays studio shares. "A deep aubergine like our No.20 is a great alternative because it creates a rich contrast with one’s skin tone, and also gives you a mysterious, yet regal, look that can be paired with a casual or formal occasion."
To buy: $18; dearsundays.com.
OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Lacquer in Under The Kilt
It's impossible not to feel festive when you have a red shimmer polish on your nails. For all of your holiday functions (Zoom or IRL), we present you with this sparkly ruby OPI gel-finish formula.
To buy: $7; amazon.com.
JINsoon Nail Polish in Abyss
Navy nail polish, for winter? Not exactly groundbreaking, but the deep color just feels like the right manicure choice during the cold weather months.
To buy: $18; jinsoon.com.
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Rose & Shine
Level up a neutral manicure with a creamy pink polish. This muted rose Sally Hansen shade has a longwear formula that stays chip-free for up to eight days — just like a gel manicure from your favorite salon.
To buy: $7; amazon.com.
Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer in Black Magic
Yep, black nail polish can be festive when its infused with tiny flecks of glitter. Another reason to celebrate: Static Nail's polishes are cruelty-free, vegan, and contain antioxidants to promote nail health. They also still look fresh 10 days after you've painted your nails.
To buy: $16; staticnails.com.
Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer in Radiant
"Dark, deep reds are timeless colors that we love for winter," says Apfel Glass. "This brick red color from Dazzle Dry will make any mani stand out."
To buy: $18; dazzledry.com.
Orosa Pure Cover Nail Paint in Lobby Boy
For a rich pop of color, you can't go wrong with this jewel tone violet by Orosa.
To buy: $12; orosabeauty.com.
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nai Colour in Harmony
Green is one of 2020's biggest nail polish trends, and the color is still going strong into winter. Instead of neon, switch things up with a cool-toned emerald green.
To buy: $28; chanel.com.
Olive & June Nail Polish in Exclamation Point
Icy, like the weather outside, wear Olive & June's silver glitter polish alone or use it as top coat to give any color a shimmery finish.
To buy: $8; oliveandjune.com.
sundays studio in S.01
"As the festivities of the holidays draw close, people will be looking to add a little sparkle to their winter outfits," says Liu. "A timeless rose-gold is always chic, and when the weather is gloomy outside, an added shimmer can give you a feeling of warmth and energy in your day. We recommend you try S.01."
To buy: $18; dearsundays.com.