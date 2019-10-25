10 Winter Nail Art Ideas Cooler Than a Polar Vortex

Image zoom Instagram

As soon as the cold weather hits, I intuitively reach for my black, oxblood, and navy nail polishes, then rotate between them until the ice thaws. While these dark, moody colors are often associated with winter, sticking to just three shades gets boring — quick.

But thanks to nail artists and nail polish brands sharing their latest manicures on Instagram, there's a whole world of winter nail designs out there to inspire you every time you paint your nails this season — along with intricate designs that are easy to DIY on your own. A few examples? Festive green glitter tips or a chic take on the classic French manicure.

Keep reading for 10 of our favorite easy winter nail designs to add to your manicure to-do list.

1. Green Glitter Tips

Negative space sparkly green tips feel just as festive as a standard red and green manicure.

2. Icicle Nails

This sheer iridescent nail polish is as cool as all of the icicles outside.

3. Graphic French Manicure

The French manicure is back, and its one of this year's biggest nail art trends. For a chic take on the classic, use a striping brush to paint another thin line parallel to the white tip.

4. Put a Jewel on It

A little bit of sparkle never hurt anyone, and this manicure is so unbelievably easy to do. Paint your nails with a clear base coat, then use nail glue to stick tiny rhinestones on your nail beds. The beauty of this manicure is that it's impossible to mess up — just add the nail jewels wherever you feel.

5. Candy Stripes

Switch up your solid red manicure by painting on a few different sized stripes.

6. Black and Silver Half Moons

The half moon manicure remains a super popular nail art design because it's so simple to do. Once you paint the base of your nail black, use a striping brush to outline the silver curve at the base of the nail. Then, fill it in.

7. Seeing Stars

This bejeweled star design is truly out of this world.

8. Peppermint Swirls

A few subtle white swirls is a fresh take on a solid mint green nail.

9. Shades of Grey

These light grey graphic lines look like cracked ice.

10. Winter Florals

It's grey and dreary outside. Some tiny, colorful flowers on your nails will help lift your spirits until it's spring.