You are the epitome of chill. You’re not afraid of a little sparkle you’re just practical by choosing comfort over making a statement, and black and denim make up the most of your wardrobe. On a Friday night, you’re more likely to favor takeout and Netflix at home rather than dinner and drinks at a new restaurant in your hood.

Shade to Try: A true minimalist at heart, when you’re feeling adventurous, a subtle gem or dot of gilded polish like CoverGirl Outlast Stay Brilliant Nail Gloss in Mink ($5; drugstore.com) on your neutral mani is just change you’re craving.