Cute Cactus Manicures You'll Want to Recreate ASAP

If you feel like you've been seeing cacti everywhere lately, you're not going crazy. This pretty desert plant is super trendy at the moment, and we've seen it on practically everything, from phone cases to wall art to clothing to manicures. The cactus mani has proven especially cute, and we've seen a number of interpretations giving us some serious nail art inspiration.
For example, Reddit user iheart_nails_ recently posted her cactus manicure to the r/redditlaqueristas subreddit and was met with 100 percent adoration.
"I was inspired by @goldfish_kiss on Instagram for this look," she writes. "I used Deco Miami's Rosé All Day, Miley What's Good, Don't Call Me Baby Girl, and Male Tears. I also used Essie's Mojito Madness and Sally Hansen's Black Out. I finished the design by applying Butter London's Matte Top Coat."
Here's the inspiration for the above look, posted by @goldfish_kiss.
Instagram user Artisan_Polish posted this realistic mani, featuring an assortment of adorable cacti against a white background.
I'm actually really happy with these nails, normally all I find is faults but not today 🙂🌵🌵🌵 #cacti #cactus #cactuslover #freehandnailart #nailart #nails #manicure #nailarttutorial #nailpolish #nailtutorial #nailartstylist #fabulouslytrendy #nails2inspire #nailartwow #looknaildecor #glamorous_nights #fashionedvine #nailsartcentral #voguethreads #myglamstyles #simplynotlogical #AhlamAlnajdi_nailsart #hudabeauty
Check out this one by kd_life_style.
If you don't want to spend hours on a manicure, just do an accent cactus nail like IG user jayzombie.
You might need to hire a friend to help you recreate these, but we think it's totally worth it.
It looks like this cactus accent nail is expressing its love.
And one more, in case you need even more cactus inspo.