Cute Cactus Manicures You'll Want to Recreate ASAP

If you feel like you've been seeing cacti everywhere lately, you're not going crazy. This pretty desert plant is super trendy at the moment, and we've seen it on practically everything, from phone cases to wall art to clothing to manicures. The cactus mani has proven especially cute, and we've seen a number of interpretations giving us some serious nail art inspiration.

For example, Reddit user iheart_nails_ recently posted her cactus manicure to the r/redditlaqueristas subreddit and was met with 100 percent adoration.

"I was inspired by @goldfish_kiss on Instagram for this look," she writes. "I used Deco Miami's Rosé All Day, Miley What's Good, Don't Call Me Baby Girl, and Male Tears. I also used Essie's Mojito Madness and Sally Hansen's Black Out. I finished the design by applying Butter London's Matte Top Coat."

Here's the inspiration for the above look, posted by @goldfish_kiss.

After spending last weekend in the desert. I decided I needed some cactus. On my feet. 🌵👣Instructions over on le blog. #goldfishkisstoes #nailart A photo posted by Rebekah Steen (@goldfish_kiss) on Apr 19, 2016 at 9:31pm PDT

Instagram user Artisan_Polish posted this realistic mani, featuring an assortment of adorable cacti against a white background.

Check out this one by kd_life_style.

I zonk out as soon as conference starts so I thought maybe if I did my sisters nails it would help me pay attention, and it did! ...and these turned out so cute🌵🌵 @kjersti_thompson @blowbeauty #cactusnails A photo posted by Ka'Dee McElroy (@kd_life_style) on Apr 3, 2016 at 4:29pm PDT

If you don't want to spend hours on a manicure, just do an accent cactus nail like IG user jayzombie.

🌵💅🏻🌵Cactus nail! 🌵💅🏻🌵 @nailsbynicotina elevated my #palmsonpetals nail game to the next level. 💁🏻📈 A photo posted by Jessica Zollman (@jayzombie) on Mar 29, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

You might need to hire a friend to help you recreate these, but we think it's totally worth it.

#sierrasnails #nailsbysierra #handpaintednailart #handpainted #cactusnails A photo posted by sierra unsicker (@sierrasnails_) on Mar 5, 2016 at 4:09pm PST

It looks like this cactus accent nail is expressing its love.

And one more, in case you need even more cactus inspo.