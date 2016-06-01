Need Nail Inspo? Marble Nails Will Give You Life

But, also a must-try.
We love nail art, but seriously, it's sometimes you don't want something too over-the-top. But don't worry, we have you sorted with inspiration for your mid-week mani — marble print nails— and they are the subtle design you've been waiting for! If you feel like you've been seeing marble print everything these days (phone cases, laptop stickers, clothing...) you are probably right. Marble print is the perfect midpoint between minimalism and fun, think of it is as functional glam. Below are some of our favorite marble nails to get you inspired.
Thanks for these beauties! 😍 .. #Repost @lisabianca.. ・・・ Tape and marble combo on @kristen.marini can't get enough of that marble look!!! 😊 @barbarella_mtl #barbarellamtl #mtl #mtlnails #mtlsalon #montreal #montrealnails #montrealsalon #luxio #luxiogel #akzentz #akzentzgel #gel #gelmani #gelmanicure #gelnails #gelpolish #nails #nailsdid #nailswag #instanails #love #marblenails #handpainted #nailart #nailtape #greynails #springnails
Really feeling the whole hand marble manicure, but if you need a little subtlety, the accent finger is still cute AF. It's the perfect manicure for wedding season, for work, for play, for everything tbh. We've already called our manicurists and booked our next appointments. And we're guessing you're going to want to do the same.