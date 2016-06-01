Need Nail Inspo? Marble Nails Will Give You Life

We love nail art, but seriously, it's sometimes you don't want something too over-the-top. But don't worry, we have you sorted with inspiration for your mid-week mani — marble print nails— and they are the subtle design you've been waiting for! If you feel like you've been seeing marble print everything these days (phone cases, laptop stickers, clothing...) you are probably right. Marble print is the perfect midpoint between minimalism and fun, think of it is as functional glam. Below are some of our favorite marble nails to get you inspired.

matte marble & glitter for @dani_gumina 💅⚪️✨😘 A photo posted by SO HOT RIGHT NAIL (@sohotrightnail) on May 31, 2016 at 2:05pm PDT

When your nails match your bathroom #wafle #marmurek #marblenails #stonenails A photo posted by elamusial 👻 (@elimusial) on Jun 1, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

Marble details are still going strong, especially when it comes to nails. #Mani by @ritualtoronto. Share with us what's on your nails using #TweezerMani 💅🏼 A photo posted by Tweezerman Canada (@tweezermanca) on Jun 1, 2016 at 10:28am PDT

Nailed it while trying to be super trendy. #marblenails #nailart A photo posted by Brittany Farquhar (@brittfarfar) on May 31, 2016 at 5:45pm PDT

Really feeling the whole hand marble manicure, but if you need a little subtlety, the accent finger is still cute AF. It's the perfect manicure for wedding season, for work, for play, for everything tbh. We've already called our manicurists and booked our next appointments. And we're guessing you're going to want to do the same.