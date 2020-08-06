Some people go hunting for treasure by following old maps. Others look for it on beaches using metal detectors. While the crown jewels are certainly enticing, the real treasure we’ve been seeking is the brand behind Meghan Markle’s wedding day manicure — and it looks like we finally struck gold.
Markle’s “my nails but better” matrimonial mani, the one that perfectly framed a ring ceremony seen by millions, has long been kept a secret. For two long years, we’ve wondered how she achieved the pinky-nude tone that complemented and defined so naturally, without detracting from the other elements of her historic ensemble.
Thanks to an exclusive from Vogue UK, we now know that the Duchess of Sussex had a custom gel manicure designed for her by DryBy London using two separate shades of shellac polish. One coat of CND’s Unmasked was topped with two coats of the brand’s Negligee shade , resulting in a milky tint that broke with royal tradition (the Queen, it’s said, prefers clear polish). It was also revealed that Markle’s pedicure was created using CND’s Cashmere Wrap .
Recreating Markle’s exact shade using CND polishes would require an LED light to set the shellac, in addition to a shellac base coat, top coat, and both polish shades. Sales of the equipment is usually reserved for salon-supply platforms and not recommended for use by non-professionals.
If you want elegant tips but aren’t interested in the investment or energy of at-home shellac, we’ve done some additional digging and found near-identical matches to both shades in traditional polish formulas. A Markle-approved mani is just a few swipes away.
Start with a base coat of Deborah Lippmann All About That Base CC Base Coat Correct & Conceal Nail Treatment to treat and prep your nail beds. Continue with a single layer of Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer in 403 Palais Royal , a lacquer dupe for Markle’s Unmasked gel polish. Next, apply two coats of Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in 548 Blanc White to imitate the effect of Markle’s Negligee shade. Finish off with a layer of Chanel Le Gel Coat Longwear Top Coat to seal in the product and ensure your nails last up to seven days — not quite as long as Markle’s two-week shellac, but a lot longer than without.
Shop these near-exact matches of the nail polish shades Meghan Markle wore on her wedding day and easily recreate her essential manicure at home.
