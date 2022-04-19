The One Nail Polish Color Your Zodiac Sign Should Wear for Taurus Season — and Why
Welcome to Taurus season!
From April 19 to May 20, we'll all be roaming in the beautiful and earthy plains of the bull. As such, we'll be embracing luxury, beauty, creativity, and simplicity in the days ahead.
When it comes to the nail polish that we will wear, instead of going for extravagant colors, we will aim for shades that reflect our desires and heartfelt sentiments.
Find the exact shade your sign should wear, ahead.
Taurus: OPI Bare Soul
Pink is known to be Taurus's signature color as it symbolizes Venus, their planetary ruler. Wearing a sophisticated shade of light pink on their nails throughout their birthday month is sure to bring the bull love, romance, abundance, and joy in the upcoming months ahead.
Gemini: Côte No.68
Gemini needs more grounding energy in their lives, which is why they'll flock towards wearing soft green on their nails this month. By painting their nails this rich green, they'll attract money and prosperity towards their bank accounts.
Cancer: Butter London English Lavender
This lovely shade will keep the crab's dreams, goals, and hopes alive throughout the weeks ahead. All while bringing them lots of TLC, kindness, and affection from their peers and acquaintances.
Leo: Party In a Bottle
The next weeks will bring fun times to Leo, who's recently been working overtime at the office. Therefore, wearing a cool nail polish that reflects their party animal sentiments is going to boost the positive vibes of the lion.
Virgo: Static Nails Ever So Mod
Although Virgo's embracing a whole new mindset in the weeks coming, they'll opt to keep their vibes at a chill level. This means choosing a nail polish hue, like this beautiful grey color, that lets them add color around them as they grow and evolve this month.
Libra: Smith & Cult Kings and Thieves
Libras are going through a lot of healing and emotions now. As such, they should balance out the energy with a dark blue nail polish to help them embrace their inner power as they transcend towards understanding themselves on a soulful, deeper, and more spiritual level.
Scorpio: J.Hannah Marzipan
Scorpios can be really intense, but in the days ahead they'll opt to embrace a softer state of minds. This muted color will allow them to find their core centers, giving them the opportunity to approach life with a kinder, loving, generous, and compassionate attitude.
Sagittarius: essie We Don't Mesh
These fire signs need to wear a nail polish color that'll inspire them to implement a daily routine this month. A bright green will get them out of bed on time, awaken their energy, and strengthen their spirit — all of which could use a fresh nail polish shade.
Capricorn: Butter London Pop Orange
Orange is the color of creativity, which is the vibe sea-goats are looking to add to their lives this month. Not only that, but wearing this color on their nails will inspire them to take more risks in all areas of life and to step out of their rigidness.
Aquarius: OPI Boys Be Thistle-ing At Me
The water-bearer is looking for divine wisdom and will become extremely introspective over the next month. Wearing a dark purple and glittery nail polish gives them a chance to find the divine inspiration they're longing for. As a result, they'll find a higher sense of self and purpose.
Pisces: Orly She's a Wildflower
This month, this water sign is longing to express its sentiments through a noble and gentle manner. A bright pink pearlescent nail polish will help them find the right words and get them to speak from the heart, which is what they're longing to do.
Aries: Lakur Cabana Boy
Although it's super unlike the ram to sit on the sidelines, Aries is wanting to take a step back out of the limelight and focus on their own needs. An electric blue will give them the drive they desire and spiritual energy to focus on making their lives better.