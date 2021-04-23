Your Sign Should Be Wearing This Nail Polish Color for Taurus Season
The most lush and beautiful astrological time of the year has arrived: Taurus season.
With that in mind, it’s important to gloss your nails with the loveliest shades of spring that will guide you towards having the most amazing month of fun and love.
RELATED: Your Taurus Zodiac Sign Guide: Everything to Know About the Sensual Earth Sign
But to make things a little easier for you, I've picked an option for everyone's zodiac sign to wear.
Discover your color for the season, ahead.
Taurus: OPI Defy Explanation
Rose is the perfect color to get your solar return (your birthday month and birthday) starting in full gear. With this beautiful hue on your nails, you’ll be totally willing and wanting to engage in any fabulous endeavor that comes your way — especially the romantic, indulgent, and decadent ones.
To shop: $13; ulta.com
Gemini: OPI My Vampire Is Buff
It’s time for you to chill and relax. This means having a lower profile than normal. Therefore, your nails need to match your month-long attitude of R&R. Fortunately, nude nails will help to make sure you’re not in the spotlight and able to focus on your needs.
To shop: $11; amazon.com
Cancer: sundays No. 33
While everyone is working hard, you’ll be dreaming of the next endeavor and thinking of the personal goals that you want to bring into reality. A muted teal nail polish will allow your visions to take flight, as it will ignite and inspire your imagination over the next few weeks.
To shop: $18; dearsundays.com
Leo: Côte No. 58
The rainy days of April will be over soon enough, which means that there will be brighter days ahead in May when the flowers are in full bloom. This daisy yellow color will allow you to see life from the sunny side of the street. Good days are coming. Enjoy!
To shop: $18; coteshop.co
Virgo: essie Chiffon the Move
A pearlescent white is the best shade to fit your positive mood. It’ll allow you to be clear headed as you take important higher-minded tasks and learn more about your spirituality. Wearing this hue will awaken your spirit and heart while meditating on things that matter to your soul.
To shop: $12; ulta.com
Libra: Butter London x Barbie CEO
Change is in the air this month — especially for you, Libra! All the more reason for you to adorn your lovely nails with a sinfully delish color that sparks transformation, but doesn’t tip your scales. Before you know it, you’ll be on the road to evolution.
To shop: $18; butterlondon.com
Scorpio: essie Good as Gold
Let’s be real: A vibrant mirrored gold shade is the closest that you'll come to wearing a spring shade and that’s okay. Be sure to wear this color on a hot date or during happy hour on Zoom. Your crush and friends will love your new lighter look this season.
To shop: $9; target.com
Sagittarius: Nails.Inc Starring Me In Soho
Although wearing light pink isn’t your usual go to shade, you’re finding that a unique version of the shade is ideal for your springtime vibe. Especially since it’s the more practical color to wear while on job interviews, work meetings, and as you wander around time. Plus, it’s very pretty!
To shop: $8; nailsinc.com
Capricorn: Butter London Good Vibes
You may often feel like the grass is always greener, until it’s adorning your nails. This lush, soft, grassy color will inspire and motivate you towards attaining greatness over the next few weeks — all of which you are totally ready for. Get moving, Cap! It’s a busy month ahead!
To shop: $18; butterlondon.com
Aquarius: essie Social Lights
Metallic pewter nails will allow you to connect to the deepest parts of yourself that you want to honor and glow. Once you adorn your nails with this iridescent hue, you’ll find that you are evolving into the best version of yourself and allowing yourself to keep an open mind.
To shop: $8; amazon.com
Pisces: Côte No. 81
Feelings are your strong point, which is why wearing purple nail polish on your fins will help ignite your emotions on a deep level and bring you the clarity that you desperately need within. Don’t be scared to hold anything back. Let your emotions and heart guide you this month.
To shop: $18; coteshop.co
Aries: ella + mila Mango Pop
The days of passion are illuminating the warm breeze that is here. Light orange nails will get your heart pumping this month and lead you towards manifesting the best love life ever. Get ready for sims springtime fun, which will be brought to you by your awesome nail color choice.
To shop: $8; amazon.com