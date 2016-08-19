Mini Star Manicures Are Taking Over Instagram—and We Dig It

The innovations in nail polish technology and nail art in the last few years is astounding (we can't remember the last time we had just a plain polish manicure), but that also translated into overwhelming options. You don't know stress until you have ten minutes to pick one nail design out of combinations of hundreds. If you're looking for a way to really jazz up your hands over the weekend, or if you want your nails to reflect that star that you really are, we've been inspired by these totally fun and grown-up star nails.

Reach for the stars ⭐️ Loving this look from @opi_professionals @jessicascholten_ A photo posted by OPI (@opi_products) on Aug 19, 2016 at 6:24am PDT

Getting a teeny-tiny bit patriotic at @vanityprojects! 😋 Don't forget to book ahead for sick 4th of July nails!! ✨⭐️✨ #vanityprojects #nailart A photo posted by Fleury Rose (@fleuryrosenails) on Jun 11, 2016 at 5:44pm PDT

✈️🌴 LA nails for @thedanistahl 🌟 #nailart #notd A photo posted by Miss Pop (@misspopnails) on Apr 20, 2016 at 8:22pm PDT

Twinkle twinkle little star 💫 @Revlon Transforming Effects Top Coat in "Gold Glaze" with little star glitters from @inglot_usa ⭐️ A photo posted by Chelsea King (@chelseaqueen) on Jun 9, 2016 at 7:06pm PDT

Star light, star bright 🌟 #valleynyc #valleykathy #nailart #chromenails #valleychromenails #valleystars #mirrornails A photo posted by Valley (@valleynyc) on Aug 11, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

The weekends are solely meant for Netflix, brunch, sheet masks, and manicures, so consider one of these for your trip to the nail salon. We're partial to the chrome because a reflective surface is always a plus, but these are all super cute and fun ways to glam up your nail game. As a bonus, they'll also make typing away at your desk next week much more enjoyable.