Mini Star Manicures Are Taking Over Instagram—and We Dig It

nailinghollywood/Instagram

Shoot for the stars, ladies.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Aug 19, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

The innovations in nail polish technology and nail art in the last few years is astounding (we can't remember the last time we had just a plain polish manicure), but that also translated into overwhelming options. You don't know stress until you have ten minutes to pick one nail design out of combinations of hundreds. If you're looking for a way to really jazz up your hands over the weekend, or if you want your nails to reflect that star that you really are, we've been inspired by these totally fun and grown-up star nails.

RELATED: Mr. Fitz Just Landed a Skin-Care Deal

Reach for the stars ⭐️ Loving this look from @opi_professionals @jessicascholten_

A photo posted by OPI (@opi_products) on

 

 

 

✈️🌴 LA nails for @thedanistahl 🌟 #nailart #notd

A photo posted by Miss Pop (@misspopnails) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The weekends are solely meant for Netflix, brunch, sheet masks, and manicures, so consider one of these for your trip to the nail salon. We're partial to the chrome because a reflective surface is always a plus, but these are all super cute and fun ways to glam up your nail game. As a bonus, they'll also make typing away at your desk next week much more enjoyable.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!