7 Mani & Pedi Nail Polish Combinations to Try this Summer

Ingrid Frahm
Erin Lukas
Jun 07, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

When current events make it feel like the world is crumbling around you, sometimes it helps to stop and take the time to appreciate smaller, trivial things to stay sane. Case in point: Sandal season finally here. Now that Memorial Day—aka the unofficial start of summer—has come and gone the sun and inevitably your feet, are probably out.

If you’re one of those people that stands in front the nail polish wall at the salon for ten minutes before finally choosing a shade for your manicure, we’re right there with you. The thought of having to pick two shades that will complement each other can be overwhelming when there are too many potential color combinations. In hopes of saving you time and keeping your impatient manicurist happy, we’ve teamed up the best nail polish shades to wear on your fingers and toes this summer.

Need ideas for your next mani/pedi appointment? Keep scrolling for our favorite nail polish color combinations.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Warm & Sunny 

Essie Nail Polish in Penny Talk ($9; kohls.com) & Butter London Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer in Lemon Drop ($18; nordstrom.com). 

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Monochromatic Pink 

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in 116 Shocking ($18; sephora.com) & Yves Saint Lauren La Lacque Couture Nail Lacquer in 25 Rose Romantique ($28; nordstrom.com). 

3 of 7 Courtesy

Hot & Cold 

Jin Soon + Chris Riggs Graffiti Art Polish Collection in Hope ($18; net-a-porter.com) & Burberry Beauty Nail Polish in Blue Stone ($23; net-a-porter.com). 

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Flamingo Chic 

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Peaches & Cream ($20; sephora.com) & Dior Vernis Couture Nail Color in 999 Rouge ($27; dior.com). 

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Heavy Metal 

Lauren B. Beauty Nail Polish in Vows Over the Pacific ($18; net-a-porter.com) & Chanel Le Vernis Long Wear Nail Color in Liquid Mirror ($28; chanel.com). 

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Classic Couple 

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in Re-Nude 10 ($6; target.com) & NARS Iconic Color Nail Polish in Dovima ($20; nordstrom.com).

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Cool Contrasts 

Londontown Lakur in Reverse the Charges ($16; londontownusa.com) & Essie Nail Color in Ballet Slippers ($9; dermstore.com). 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!