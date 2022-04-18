The Internet Can't Get Enough of Squiggly Nail Art
Whenever you get bored of the same negative space design or French tips you do every time you paint your nails, you know you'll get inspiration by opening up Instagram and scrolling through your favorite manicurist feeds.
The only problem? You're not a professional nail artist and the intricate designs you added to your saved collection are way above your skill level. That's one of the many reasons why the internet can't get enough of squiggle manicures.
No need to be able to paint straight lines, the swerves and curves of these designs are beginner-friendly and can be customized to fit your personal style – whether it's minimalist white squiggle tips or abstract rainbow swirls.
Ahead, our favorite takes on the fun (and totally achievable) nail art trend.
Related Items
1. Neutral Squiggles
Do you swear by nude nails? This take on the squiggly nail art trend is an upgrade from your go-to solid neutral manicure without veering too far out of your comfort zone.
2. Squiggly Half & Half Nails
No need to be precious with this half & half design. Simply draw a curved line down the middle of the nail and fill in one side. Finish off by tracing the shape with a polish in the same color family.
3. Monochrome Squiggles
You don't need long nails to partake in this trend. Here, celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey demonstrates how it's done with this abstract monochromatic look for Euphoria star Maude Apatow.
4. Accent Squiggles
Lilac is having a moment for spring. Dress up classic white tips by mixing them with purple ones. Then, add accent squiggles on a few nails and your nails will really be on-trend.
5. Retro Squiggles
Betina Goldstein created this groovy manicure by simply adding squiggles onto nude nails with a nail art brush. The exact shades she used? Chanel Le Vernis in Anthurium and Le Vernis in Pensé.
6. White Squiggle Tips
Not your basic French manicure, this minimalist design swaps straight lines for white squiggles.
7. Squiggles and Daisies
Turn your fingertips into a personal garden with this floral design by Sigourney Nuñez. The nail artist incorporated green tips, squiggles, and daisies into the look, resulting in a spring-ready manicure.