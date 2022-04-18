Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Internet Can't Get Enough of Squiggly Nail Art

The Internet Can't Get Enough of Squiggly Nail Art

The Internet Can't Get Enough of Squiggly Nail Art

Whenever you get bored of the same negative space design or French tips you do every time you paint your nails, you know you'll get inspiration by opening up Instagram and scrolling through your favorite manicurist feeds.

The only problem? You're not a professional nail artist and the intricate designs you added to your saved collection are way above your skill level. That's one of the many reasons why the internet can't get enough of squiggle manicures.

No need to be able to paint straight lines, the swerves and curves of these designs are beginner-friendly and can be customized to fit your personal style – whether it's minimalist white squiggle tips or abstract rainbow swirls.

Ahead, our favorite takes on the fun (and totally achievable) nail art trend.