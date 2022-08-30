10 Square Nail Designs That Are Both Easy and On Trend

Much like makeup and hair trends, nail shapes go in and out of fashion. Square nails may have faded into the background in recent years while shapes like almond and squoval took the spotlight, but as with many other Y2K beauty looks, square nails are now experiencing a resurgence.

Trends aside, the best nail shape for you comes down to personal preference and what is realistic for your lifestyle. Square nails feature flat edges and sharp corners, and the shape is a practical option for anyone who uses their hands a lot in their day-to-day work (like typing on a computer).

So, whether you're in the mood to switch up your current nail shape or want to subtly lean into the early aughts nostalgia that's influencing this year's beauty trends, square nails are worth trying.

Better yet, why not try some nail art for your first manicure with your new nail shape? Ahead, we rounded up 10 of our favorite designs for square nails.