Spring Has Sprung! Lacquer Up in the Season's Prettiest Nail Trends

Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 03, 2015 @ 9:15 am

The certain chill in the air may suggest otherwise, but spring is only a few short weeks away, which means the much-anticipated switch from snow boots to open-toe sandals is very near. Our manis and pedis are suiting up accordingly---we're swapping our deep winter lacquers for a bolder color palette in unexpected finishes and textures. From new effects like holographic shimmer and opaque glitters to a rainbow of perennial favorites, we put together a list of the hottest manicure trends you have to try this season. Click through our gallery to shop each trend now!

PHOTOS: The Prettiest Nail Trends to Try This Spring

1 of 8 Courtesy

Bold Crayola Colors

The hues in your 64-pack with the built-in sharpener never looked this bold... This spring, the ROYGBIV spectrum you know and love is getting an extra jolt of color, with primaries like Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics' Rx ($10; nordstrom.com), The Body Shop's Sunny Affair ($8; thebodyshop-usa.com), and Pop the Trunk by China Glaze ($7.50; ulta.com) turning up the contrast. Seasonal brights like Dolce & Gabbana's Bouganville ($26; sephora.com) or CoverGirl's Pump the Pear ($8; target.com) are another way to put a literal spring in your step without getting too matchy-matchy against a floral sundress.

2 of 8 Courtesy

Chic Corals

If deep wine is the standard nail hue for the colder months, then consider coral to be its seasonal counterpart. Punchy shades like Essie's Sunday Funday ($8.50; essie.com) and Burberry's Bright Coral Red ($22; nordstrom.com) instantly warm up any skin tone ahead of your spring break getaway. We're also obsessed with how the gold hints in OPI's Go With the Lava Flow ($9.50; ulta.com) and Jin Soon's Pastiche ($18; jinsoon.com) add to the bronzed goddess feeling.

3 of 8 Courtesy

Opaque Glitters

Floral nail art in one quick sweep is possible, thanks to these top coats jam-packed with pastel glitter. Creating a very different end result from its metallic counterparts, the opaque glitters mimic the look of petals, and we especially love how lighter versions like Dior's Blossoming Top Coat ($28; dior.com), NCLA's Once Upon a Time ($16; shopncla.com), and Nails Inc's Cherry Garden Street ($15; sephora.com) look applied over a layer of pastel lacquer. Neon shades like MAC's Studio Nail Lacquer in Tiara on Top ($12; maccosmetics.com) pack even more punch, and are strangely reminiscent of the day-glo glitters we used to covet from the pages of a Delia's catalog.

4 of 8 Courtesy

Pretty Pastels

Nothing ushers in the start of spring like warmer weather, and the return of our favorite pastel nail hues. Because some versions can be thin, requiring multiple layers, a full-coverage creme formula is ideal for nailing the look. Give a nod to the blue skies ahead with soft azures like Christian Louboutin's Batignolles ($50; sephora.com) and Vette by A Beautiful Life ($12; abeautifullife.com), or lacquer up in candy colors like ORLY's Lemonade ($8; ulta.com) and Impala's Cinturinha ($5; mundialimpala.com) for a super-sweet finish that won't trigger a cavity.

5 of 8 Courtesy

Iridescent Shimmer

Someone call Synergy---we haven't seen holograms make this big of a statement since Jem and the band set out on a world tour back in the '80s. Lacquers like Rescue Beauty Lounge's Galaxy Glue ($15; rescuebeauty.com) and Chanel's Paradisio ($27; chanel.com) shift in shade every time light hits your digits, while a layer of YSL's Premiere Niege ($25; yslbeautyus.com) or Smith & Cult's Vegas Post Apocalyptic ($18; net-a-porter.com) can bring the same truly outrageous effect to any of the colors in your existing lineup.

6 of 8 Courtesy

Shy Violets

Somewhere between sky blue and deep purple are 50 shades of pale periwinkle hues just waiting to grace your digits. Walk the line between the pastel and violet trends with ultra-light shades like Butter London's Kip ($15; butterlondon.com), Habit's Belle Epoque ($18; habitcosmetics.com), or Zoya's Leslie ($9; zoya.com), the latter of which has a slight opalescent shimmer blended into the formula. Not a pastel person? Try the CND Vinylux in Wisteria Haze ($11; cnd.com), a happy medium between your rich burgundy lacquer, and spring's airy color palette. 

7 of 8 Courtesy

Matte About Texture

At first glance, these lacquers may seem like your run-of-the-mill colors, but once they make contact with your nail, they create stunning and unexpected finishes. The glitters used in Sephora's Formula X polish in Marine ($13; sephora.com) and Illamasqua's Marquise ($17; illamasqua.com) dry to a pebbled texture that almost mimics crushed glass. For glitter-free takes on the trend, opt for Ciate's Liquid Chalk ($25 for two; ciatelondon.com) to get a completely matte appearance, or the 2B Colours Leather Effect Polish ($4; ulta.com), which adds a touch of edge to an otherwise feminine ensemble---not unlike that killer biker jacket in your closet.

8 of 8 Courtesy

Sheer Neutrals

Neutral nails are no longer limited to tawny shades of beige. Translucent tones like Deborah Lippmann's Misty Morning ($18; deborahlippmann.com) and the mint green Swan Street by Nails Inc ($14; sephora.com) impart a whisper of color that is chic enough to stand out solo, but won't clash with the rest of your look. Or, amp up your traditional nude nail with a sweep of Trieste by Priti NYC ($15; pritinyc.com) to add a subtle shimmer.

