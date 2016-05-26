Nail Art Alert: You Have to See These Snakeskin Manicures

It can be difficult to pick nail art for your next manicure. There are so many options, which leads to super indecisiveness, but we've got your next manicure sorted. We've been noticing these totally glam and (sometimes) super understated snakeskin manicures—and you need to see them, too.

#snakenails #brownnails #nailart #nails #noktidubrovnik #nokti A photo posted by Tea Nokti Dubrovnik (@teanokti) on May 24, 2016 at 1:46pm PDT

#newnails #nailsart #semilac#snakenails #instanails #peach #pink #spring 💅🏽😻 A photo posted by Nicol (@nicol_zmijewska) on May 20, 2016 at 6:44am PDT

In the realm of animal print manicures, we hadn't even considered snakeskin, but now we're wishing we would have sooner. Whether you're going to go all out and get a complete snakeskin manicure, or if you're just going to get an accent nail, this is a totally subtle and dreamy manicure. Time to book your next nail appointment—and oh, you're welcome.

