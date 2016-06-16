SinfulColors' New Pride Collection Is So Much More Than Pretty Polish

To celebrate Pride month and stand with the LGBTQ community, SinfulColors has launched their very own Pride collection featuring eight gorgeous shades that encapsulate the ideas of freedom and love.

RELATED: There is a Video fo Someone Applying 116 Coats of Nail Polish

With the heartbreaking Orlando Pulse nightclub tragedy so fresh in our minds, there's no better time to show our support and unity with the LGBTQ community than now. And SinfulColors isn't simply supplying beautiful polishes to join the cause, they're also donating $15,000 the The Trevor Project, an organization that provides support to at-risk LGBTQ youths through suicide prevention and crisis intervention.

RELATED: Instagram's Mermaid Nails Trend Lets You Channel Your Inner Ariel

Our thoughts and support go out #prayfororlando A photo posted by SinfulColors (@sinfulcolors_official) on Jun 12, 2016 at 4:29pm PDT

To represent the colors of the rainbow, the Pride collection includes such shades as Bye Felicia (canary yellow), Gogo Boy (baby blue), and Sugar Pumpkin (bright orange). There's also Pride, a "glitter bomb of color," that is like a party in a bottle.

The Pride Collection is available now in a super cute purse pack for just $15.99 or individually for $1.99 a bottle. Snap 'em up now at either Walgreens.com or Drugstore.com before they're out of stock.