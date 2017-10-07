The Best Silver Nail Polishes to Buy This Fall

All that glitters isn’t just gold, FYI. This fall, Studio 54 has a commanding influence, but with washes of super shiny metallic silver. And it’s not just reserved for Michael Kors dresses—if you’re nervous about going full-on holographic or working the metal shade into your 9-5 wardrobe, simply put it on your nails.

Before you paint on the polish, though, you’ll need to give your nail beds some TLC to truly ace the trend. "The most important thing to achieve a great chrome manicure is making the surface of the nail as smooth as possible because the reflective property of the metallic pigment is unforgiving," suggests celebrity manicurist Casey Herman. "So if you are applying polish, lightly buff the surface of the nail and if necessary apply a ridge-filling base coat."

After you’ve applied cuticle oil and moisturized your hands (important!), you’re ready for your gleaming bottle of lacquer. From Deborah Lippmann to your drugstore favorite Essie, these silver selections are the best to buy right now.

VIDEO: How to Master the Dotted Half Moon Manicure