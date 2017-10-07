The Best Silver Nail Polishes to Buy This Fall

Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 07, 2017

All that glitters isn’t just gold, FYI. This fall, Studio 54 has a commanding influence, but with washes of super shiny metallic silver. And it’s not just reserved for Michael Kors dresses—if you’re nervous about going full-on holographic or working the metal shade into your 9-5 wardrobe, simply put it on your nails.

Before you paint on the polish, though, you’ll need to give your nail beds some TLC to truly ace the trend. "The most important thing to achieve a great chrome manicure is making the surface of the nail as smooth as possible because the reflective property of the metallic pigment is unforgiving," suggests celebrity manicurist Casey Herman. "So if you are applying polish, lightly buff the surface of the nail and if necessary apply a ridge-filling base coat."

After you’ve applied cuticle oil and moisturized your hands (important!), you’re ready for your gleaming bottle of lacquer. From Deborah Lippmann to your drugstore favorite Essie, these silver selections are the best to buy right now.

CHANEL LE VERNIS LONGWEAR NAIL COLOUR in Liquid Mirror

Chanel $28 SHOP NOW
DEBORAH LIPPMANN Nail Polish in Wow

Deborah Lippmann $20 SHOP NOW
Defy and Inspire Nail Polish in Spacesuit

$8 SHOP NOW
NCLA Nail Lacquer in Lightyears Ahead

NCLA $18 SHOP NOW
essie nail polish in No Place Like Chrome

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Glass Souls

Smith and Cult $18 SHOP NOW
JINSOON Nail Polish in Mica

Jin Soon $18 SHOP NOW
YVES SAINT LAURENT BEAUTY La Laque Couture in Studio Silver

YSL $28 SHOP NOW

