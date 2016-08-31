Shay Mitchell Turned a Manicure Into Pretty Little Liars Fan Art

If you're still shocked from last night's season finale of Pretty Little Liars, well, join the club. Not to spoil it for those of you who haven't watched it yet, but someone quite literally lost their head. We have a lot of plot questions that need to be answered in the show's last season, but we'll have to wait until April 2017.

Until then, we can try to waste the time between now and next spring (say it's not so!?!?) by copying Shay Mitchell's PLL-inspired manicure. The actress shared a snap of nail art, which was created by Steph Stone, on Instagram, and while those who aren't Rosewood superfans might not know the "liar" refers to a TV show and not a trait of deceptiveness, we know you can successfully brief them in 10 minutes tops.

To recreate it, you'll need black, white, and red nail polish, as well as a nail art brush for the letters.

Who's watching the season finale of #PLL right now?!? Live tweeting! #PllaywithShay nails by @stephstonenails 💅🏼😜 A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Aug 30, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT

Honestly, with Mitchell being the beauty queen that she is, we are pretty sure we'll be seeing a lot more of her and her co-stars even after the end of the show. There are perks to season finales after all.