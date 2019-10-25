Here Are the Nail Colors Each Sign Should Wear During Scorpio Season
Scorpio season is in full swing, and it will be met by Mercury retrograde in late October, which means a period of change is ahead — whether we like it or not.
While none of us can control the ways of the universe, one thing we can have a handle on during this time are our nails — and it's a perfect time to pick colors that speak specifically to your sign. "We are deep in mid-autumn which means the leaves are changing colors, and the fun seasonal festivities are about to begin," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells InStyle. "With Halloween, Samhain, and Dia de los Muertos on the horizon, it’s important to honor Scorpio’s transformative and intense energy when picking nail polishes. Think reds, yellows, bronzes — even greens and jewel tones to adorn your nails this month."
Find out which colors each sign should be wearing throughout Scorpio season, according to astrologists, ahead.
Scorpio
"It’s your birthday — so it’s time to snatch the spotlight like it’s your birthday with Chanel's Vamp polish," says astrologist Six the Sextrologer. "With Venus and Jupiter in your house of possession, it’s time to show the world how complex and spellbinding you are."
Sagittarius
"With shades of pinks and violets combined, Essie's Going All In will illuminate Sag’s lesser-seen tender side this season," Stardust explains. "After all, violets and purples bring luck, which Sag always needs to suit their gambling nature."
Capricorn
"A deep burgundy color like Essie’s Bordeaux will maintain Capricorn's classic and elegant flare while still giving them a pop of color and fun," astrologer and tarot card reader Didi Daze says.
Aquarius
"Aquarius signs are known for their forward-thinking sensibilities," astrologist Maia Orion says. "Their mind is frequently in the clouds, and busy creating needed new inventions or finding ways to revolutionize society. They spend so much time thinking about societal needs that sometimes, they get out of touch with their own actual feelings. That's why this color-changing Mood polish from UO — which works just like a mood ring — is a perfect pick this Scorpio season."
Pisces
"You’ve been thinking a lot about where you’ve been and where you’re going, and you’re about to break out of your cocoon, Pisces," Six explains. "This is why you need a color like OPI's Butterfly Me to the Moon that can dress up your nails for when you’re ready to fly out."
Aries
"The Scorpio sun will shine over your house of death and transformation," Daze says. "A good black nail polish, like Sally Hansen’s Black to Black will be the perfect match to make you feel some witchy vibes."
Taurus
"The lovely amber color of Essie's Sunny Daze will activate the Bull’s autumnal sentiments," Stardust shares. "It will remind Taurus of fall sunsets and the smell of pumpkin pie."
Gemini
"As the sign of the twins, Gemini has an ability to see both sides to every situation, embracing duality at all times," Orion explains. "Sometimes this flexible thinking mind finds it hard to pick just one color, so why settle? Essie's For Twill of It duo-chrome nail polish is like two shades in one, satisfying the Gemini’s need for variety."
Cancer
"Scorpio season is putting a pep in your step and lighting up your house of pleasure," Six exclaims. "It’s time to stand out with a nail polish like Color Club's Harp on It that sparkles and shines as brightly as you."
Leo
"Leo may want to be low key this season, but they will find they can’t hide their lust for drama — which is why Spark by Orly's vibrant yellow hue will rouse their over-the-top vibe," Stardust says.
Virgo
"Dry humor is Virgo's thing," Daze explains. "With this season glowing over their house of communications, this Matte Magic top coat from China Glaze will transform any color they're feeling into a matte dream."
Libra
Libra's aesthetic prowess is unmatched, and no other sign knows how to don diamonds more naturally than them," Orion muses. "Their nail polish should sparkle as much as they do this Scorpio season, which makes Smith & Cult's Glass Souls polish an ideal match."