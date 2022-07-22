10 Trendy Round Nail Designs That Will Convince You to Go Shorter

Fact: You don't need long nails for nail art.

Round nail manicure
Round nails are the most underrated of nail shapes. Sure, pointy stiletto nails are definitely cool and eye-catching, they're also extremely high maintenance. Texting? Putting on a necklace? Grabbing your credit card from your wallet? All day-to-day tasks that are extremely tough to do with long talons.

Despite being a more classic, reliable shape, round nails can also be trendy. All they need is some nail art. While round nails tend to be shorter than stiletto tips, you'll still have enough space to create designs — they'll just be a little more minimalistic.

"Simple nail art like French manicures or half-moon nail art work well with round nails as the lines mimic the natural curve of the nail shape," says Lilly Rojas, Co-Founder of Lili and Cata Nail Salon in Brooklyn, NY. "These designs look great on short round nails." Geometric squiggles and abstract art are two more designs that work well with this nail shape and help elongate the nail.

Ahead, find 10 of our favorite trendy designs for round nails to inspire your next manicure.

Squiggles

Because there's no right or wrong way to do a squiggle design, it's impossible to mess up. The beginner-friendly nail art design is also super customizable: the lines can be any size and color combination.

Rainbow Ombré Stripe

Colorful yet minimalist, this rainbow ombré stripe look by nail artist Mimi D elongates short round nails.

Glitter Brushstrokes

Add a touch of sparkle to any solid manicure by sweeping glitter horizontally across the nails.

Polka Dots

Polka dots are another fun design — you can play with color and size to make it your own. Here, nail artist Hang Nguyen went with a handful of bright shades for a whimsy look.

Half-Moons

A classic nail shape and timeless nail design are always a winning combo. Nail artist Sigourney Nuñez created a fresh take on the half-moon manicure by incorporating negative space, bright green polish, and a daisy decal into her design.

French Manicure

The French manicure remains trendy because there are so many ways to do one. Manicurist Alicia Torello went with black French tips and a stripe at the lunula of the nail for a cool graphic finish.

Reverse Half Moons

Upgrade your go-to red manicure with reverse half-moons like this design by nail artist Miss Pop.

Micro French Manicure

An ultra-fine French tip will make round nails appear even longer. These lavender nails with white tips by nail artist Betina Goldstein create a fresh color pairing.

Confetti Nails

Turn your fingertips into a party by scattering colorful dots all over the top half of the nails. Use a dotting tool or the end of a bobby pin to create the design.

Zebra Stripes

Zebra stripes are having a moment in fashion, but the animal print makes a great nail art pattern, too. Use a nail art brush to add the stripes to white nails.

