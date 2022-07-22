10 Trendy Round Nail Designs That Will Convince You to Go Shorter

Round nails are the most underrated of nail shapes. Sure, pointy stiletto nails are definitely cool and eye-catching, they're also extremely high maintenance. Texting? Putting on a necklace? Grabbing your credit card from your wallet? All day-to-day tasks that are extremely tough to do with long talons.

Despite being a more classic, reliable shape, round nails can also be trendy. All they need is some nail art. While round nails tend to be shorter than stiletto tips, you'll still have enough space to create designs — they'll just be a little more minimalistic.

"Simple nail art like French manicures or half-moon nail art work well with round nails as the lines mimic the natural curve of the nail shape," says Lilly Rojas, Co-Founder of Lili and Cata Nail Salon in Brooklyn, NY. "These designs look great on short round nails." Geometric squiggles and abstract art are two more designs that work well with this nail shape and help elongate the nail.

Ahead, find 10 of our favorite trendy designs for round nails to inspire your next manicure.