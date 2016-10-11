Rihanna Went on the Cutest Manicure Date

Rihanna hasn't been shy about letting the world know how much she adores her niece Majesty. She posts about the toddler often. But the singer recently proved she's the coolest auntie ever (like there was any doubt) by personally escorting the little girl to her very own nail appointment.

her majesty and I, off to her nail appointment 💅🏽😂 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 7, 2016 at 8:14pm PDT

Looking chic as can be in a short black trench and sky-high heels, RiRi carried Majesty into the salon so she could get a mini manicure. Not to be outdone, the two-year-old was rocking seriously adorable pink cat ears and a denim-on-denim ensemble.

"Her majesty and I, off to her nail appointment," captioned Rihanna.

At first Majesty seems a little confused as to what's going on, but then is clearly tickled as the manicurist rubs some lotion into her little hands.

RELATED: Bella Thorne Celebrated Her Birthday with a Septum Piercing

this child... A video posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 7, 2016 at 7:01pm PDT

While we draw style inspiration from Rihanna on the regular, it would be kind of amazing to have the fashion icon as our own personal beauty mentor. It looks like Rihanna and Majesty are very lucky to have each other.