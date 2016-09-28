This Pumpkin Spice Mani Contains Actual Pumpkin Spices

Just when we thought the whole "pumpkin spice" craze had reached its peak (I mean, cuticle oil?), the Internet brought us a manicure that proved us wrong. Meet "pumpkin spice latte nails," a mani created by Instagram user @twi_star that involves a thick coating of actual pumpkin spices.

If you couldn't tell right away, rest assured that the manicure is done completely in humor. Twi_star begins by painting her nails with OPI's It's a Piazza Cake, a bright orange polish that's very appropriate for fall.

She then moves on to experiment with different ways to make the pumpkin spice stick. At first, she sprinkles it on, but that's not good enough, so she dumps a bunch directly on top of her nail and brushes away the excess with a fan brush. And then when she applies top coat? Definitely interesting.

The video is loaded with ew's, hilarious commentary, and a near-death experience when she accidentally inhales pumpkin spice. So glad she made it out alive of that one. Ah, the price we pay for beauty!