This Pumpkin Spice Mani Contains Actual Pumpkin Spices

Just when we thought the whole "pumpkin spice" craze had reached its peak (I mean, cuticle oil?), the Internet brought us a manicure that proved us wrong. Meet "pumpkin spice latte nails," a mani created by Instagram user @twi_star that involves a thick coating of actual pumpkin spices.
🎃THIS PUMPKIN SPICE TRIED TO MURDER ME!🎃 Full "tutorial" link in my bio 😹 Because let's take it too far! You know those people that just can't stop about pumpkin spice? This is dedicated to them LOL As you can hear I almost died when I accidentally inhaled 👃🏻pumpkin spice 🔪 ... Slight exaggeration. If you want to watch some good ol silly fun click the link in my bio for morrreeeee pumpkin spice latte for your fingers! - ‼️‼️‼️A lot of you are missing the joke, this "mani" is to point out how silly the whole pumpkin spice thing has become... Ya know, sarcasm? - The orange polish is It's A Piazza Cake from @opi_products use code ⭐️TWISTAR⭐️ for 15% off @hbbeautybar! - Song 🎶 Not For Nothing by Otis McDonald 🍃🍂🍁🍃🍂🍁🍃🍂🍁🍃🍂🍁🍃 #PumpkinSpiceLatte #PumpkinSpice #FallNails #FallNailArt #Starbucks #Fall #OPI
If you couldn't tell right away, rest assured that the manicure is done completely in humor. Twi_star begins by painting her nails with OPI's It's a Piazza Cake, a bright orange polish that's very appropriate for fall.
She then moves on to experiment with different ways to make the pumpkin spice stick. At first, she sprinkles it on, but that's not good enough, so she dumps a bunch directly on top of her nail and brushes away the excess with a fan brush. And then when she applies top coat? Definitely interesting.
The video is loaded with ew's, hilarious commentary, and a near-death experience when she accidentally inhales pumpkin spice. So glad she made it out alive of that one. Ah, the price we pay for beauty!