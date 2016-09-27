Pumpkin Spice Cuticle Oil? No, We're Not Kidding

The only time my nails have ever smelled like pumpkin spice is when I’ve accidentally spilled a PSL latte all over my hands and my insanely old MAC computer, while trying to study in my college’s library. While I’d now rather drink watered-down, flat soda (sorry, I’m not a fan), I don’t hate the smell of pumpkin spice… when done right.

So these days—a BA degree later and an understanding of the world’s devout adoration for the scent—my nails are getting a royal treatment thanks to pumpkin spice cuticle oil. No, I’m not kidding.

I have to admit, this product release from NCLA ($18; shopncla.com) totally threw me. I’ve heard of hand cream, body lotion, bath bombs, and even highlighter, but cuticle oil? Nope. But then again, now there’s even a #PumpkinSpace hair color hashtag going on Instagram.

VIDEO: Try These Pumpkin-Inspired Beauty Picks

But legit, this cuticle oil smells just like pumpkin spice, and it even holds an orange color within the glass container. You won’t smell like you stepped out of a bakery, though, as the scent is not at all overpowering, too spicy, or too artificial.

Besides the cutesy smell, it actually works, which is a bonus when it comes to themed seasonal products. It absorbs in seconds and gives your nail beds that teeny-tiny boost of hydration they so often need, thanks to a blend of vitamin E and sunflower seed oil.

As a beauty lover who really, really doesn't want another latte, I think this is an appropriate way to participate in the trend, don't you?