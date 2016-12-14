The Pros Have Spoken: 8 Red Nail Polish Bottles Actually Worth Buying

Not that we don’t dig those Christmas lights manicures, but sometimes you want a little something more subtle for the holiday season on your nail beds—something that doesn’t require you camping out in your salon for two hours. Or, even better, something you can do yourself and wear past December.

Red nail polish, in all its classic glory, takes care of that. But picking out the right red is no easy feat (especially for the indecisive human), so we asked a few pro manicurists for what formulas they really obsess over. Here’s the deal on the reds you should really invest in.