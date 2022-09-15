Beauty Nails 10 Pointy Nail Designs That Are Guaranteed to Get a Double Take Turn your manicure into a main character moment. By Erin Lukas Erin Lukas Instagram Twitter Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She covers all facets of beauty for the site. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 15, 2022 @ 10:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images No nail shape gives main character energy quite like stiletto nails. Also commonly referred to as "pointy nails," this style consists of a long length that's filed into a straight point, but it's sometimes done with an almond point, too. Pointy nails aren't exactly practical because they make it tougher to type, text, or button up jeans, but main characters don't need to be concerned about such daily tasks. So, if you're up for a dramatic manicure that is guaranteed to get a double take when you pull out your credit card to pay for a latte, stiletto nails are the look for you. Once you have your shape, the nail art options are endless because pointy nails have enough length for intricate and bold designs, including 3D embellishments. Whether you're into simple or maximalist nail art, there's a stiletto nail design out there that suits your personal style and current mood. Ahead, we rounded up 10 pointy nail designs to inspire your next manicure. A Comprehensive Guide to Every Type of Manicure 01 of 10 Rainbow Ombré Nails Take the Skittle manicure to the next level by creating a cool gradient effect on each nail. 02 of 10 Psychedelic Swirly Nails These '60s-inspired swirls help further elongate the hands. Plus, the design is just plain fun. 03 of 10 Negative Space French Manicure While you don't typically see French tips on stiletto nails, this cool metallic fine-line design with silver tips and double half-moons demonstrates that it is possible. 04 of 10 Glazed Nails The beauty of the glazed nails trend is that it looks gorgeous on all nail shapes and lengths — including long, pointy nails. 05 of 10 Logomania Nails Wear your heart on your sleeve— err, nails — by paying tribute to your favorite designers. The matte blue base adds a cool touch, too. 06 of 10 Starry Nail Art A little sparkle is always a good idea, especially in the form of whimsy stars. While this design is demonstrated here on baby pink nails, you can use any color as the base. 07 of 10 Iced Out Nails Of course J.Lo has the greatest diamond studded nails we've ever seen. Just don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got on her nails. 08 of 10 Tortoise Manicure Elevate the classic animal print with subtle flecks of gold foil. 09 of 10 Dainty Floral Nail Art Turn your fingertips into gorgeous bouquets with a dainty floral design created with a nail art brush. 10 of 10 Crystal Nail Accents For a more subtle take on crystals, bedazzle the nails in a vertical line for a sparkly accent. You can customize the design by playing with the length of the lines. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit