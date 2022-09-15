10 Pointy Nail Designs That Are Guaranteed to Get a Double Take

No nail shape gives main character energy quite like stiletto nails. Also commonly referred to as "pointy nails," this style consists of a long length that's filed into a straight point, but it's sometimes done with an almond point, too.

Pointy nails aren't exactly practical because they make it tougher to type, text, or button up jeans, but main characters don't need to be concerned about such daily tasks. So, if you're up for a dramatic manicure that is guaranteed to get a double take when you pull out your credit card to pay for a latte, stiletto nails are the look for you.

Once you have your shape, the nail art options are endless because pointy nails have enough length for intricate and bold designs, including 3D embellishments. Whether you're into simple or maximalist nail art, there's a stiletto nail design out there that suits your personal style and current mood.

Ahead, we rounded up 10 pointy nail designs to inspire your next manicure.