10 Pointy Nail Designs That Are Guaranteed to Get a Double Take

Turn your manicure into a main character moment.

By
Erin Lukas
ErinLukas
Erin Lukas

Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She covers all facets of beauty for the site.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 @ 10:00AM
Pointy Nail Designs That Are Guaranteed to Get Compliments
Photo: Getty Images

No nail shape gives main character energy quite like stiletto nails. Also commonly referred to as "pointy nails," this style consists of a long length that's filed into a straight point, but it's sometimes done with an almond point, too.

Pointy nails aren't exactly practical because they make it tougher to type, text, or button up jeans, but main characters don't need to be concerned about such daily tasks. So, if you're up for a dramatic manicure that is guaranteed to get a double take when you pull out your credit card to pay for a latte, stiletto nails are the look for you.

Once you have your shape, the nail art options are endless because pointy nails have enough length for intricate and bold designs, including 3D embellishments. Whether you're into simple or maximalist nail art, there's a stiletto nail design out there that suits your personal style and current mood.

Ahead, we rounded up 10 pointy nail designs to inspire your next manicure.

01 of 10

Rainbow Ombré Nails

Take the Skittle manicure to the next level by creating a cool gradient effect on each nail.

02 of 10

Psychedelic Swirly Nails

These '60s-inspired swirls help further elongate the hands. Plus, the design is just plain fun.

03 of 10

Negative Space French Manicure

While you don't typically see French tips on stiletto nails, this cool metallic fine-line design with silver tips and double half-moons demonstrates that it is possible.

04 of 10

Glazed Nails

The beauty of the glazed nails trend is that it looks gorgeous on all nail shapes and lengths — including long, pointy nails.

05 of 10

Logomania Nails

Wear your heart on your sleeve— err, nails — by paying tribute to your favorite designers. The matte blue base adds a cool touch, too.

06 of 10

Starry Nail Art

A little sparkle is always a good idea, especially in the form of whimsy stars. While this design is demonstrated here on baby pink nails, you can use any color as the base.

07 of 10

Iced Out Nails

Of course J.Lo has the greatest diamond studded nails we've ever seen. Just don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got on her nails.

08 of 10

Tortoise Manicure

Elevate the classic animal print with subtle flecks of gold foil.

09 of 10

Dainty Floral Nail Art

Turn your fingertips into gorgeous bouquets with a dainty floral design created with a nail art brush.

10 of 10

Crystal Nail Accents

For a more subtle take on crystals, bedazzle the nails in a vertical line for a sparkly accent. You can customize the design by playing with the length of the lines.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
These Nail Designs Look So Gorgeous on Oval Nails
10 Oval Nail Designs You'll Want to Copy Now
Nail Designs That Look Amazing on Square Nails
10 Square Nail Designs That Are Both Easy and On Trend
Nail Designs Perfect for Almond Nails
10 Almond Nail Designs to Try for Your Next Manicure
Fall Is Actually the Best Time to Wear Bright, Bold Nail Art
Fall Is Actually the Best Time to Wear Bright, Bold Nail Art
Round nail manicure
10 Trendy Round Nail Designs That Will Convince You to Go Shorter
The 14 Nail Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall
These 13 Nail Trends Are About to Be Everywhere
This Vintage-Inspired Nail Art Design Is Making a Comeback
The Half Moon Manicure Has Re-Entered the Chat
Gel Manicure Ideas for Short Nails
10 Gel Manicure Ideas That Look Cool on Short Nails
best white nail polish
We Tried 22 White Nail Polishes — These 10 Will Give You the Frosty Manicure of Your Dreams
Summer Nail Designs
20 Nail Art Trends You're Going to See Everywhere This Summer
Bedazzled French Manis Are the Disco Version of This Classic Look
Bedazzled French Manicures Are Going to Be Everywhere This Summer
The Internet Can't Get Enough of Squiggly Nail Art
The Internet Can't Get Enough of Squiggly Nail Art
Camo Nails
Excuse Me, But Camo Nails Are So Hot Right Now
Earth Month Nail Designs
These 9 Earth Month Nail Designs Will Inspire You to Live a Greener Lifestyle
The 12 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Grown-Ups
The 12 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Grown-Ups
Best Slip Dresses
The Best Slip Dresses to Keep in Your Wardrobe Year-Round