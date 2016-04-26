This Petal-Inspired Mother’s Day Nail Art Is Perfection

Flowers for mom have never been this creative.

Kelly Bryant
Apr 26, 2016

If you’re looking for a pretty, delicate take on nail art to celebrate Mother’s Day this year, look no further than celebrity manicurist Jin Soon Choi’s gorgeous petal-inspired mani. Even better, while the look might require a bit of patience and a steady hand, it’s a totally doable DIY job.

Choi offers up her step-by-step process using products from her very own (dare we say, amazing) JINsoon line:

Step 1

Apply JINsoon Power Coat

Step 2

Apply 2 coats of JINsoon Muse

Step 3

Using a striping brush draw 2 arcs on both sides of the nail meeting at the center of the nail using JINsoon Cherry Berry

Step 4

Fill in the shape you created in step 3 with JINsoon Cherry Berry

Step 5

Apply JINsoon Top Gloss to finish the look 

The finished product is so pretty, we think we’ll be dressing our nails in this look way beyond Mother’s Day.

