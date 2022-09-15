Pat McGrath Labs Just Launched Its First-Ever Nail Polish With Supreme

It's inevitably going to sell out.

Supreme has collaborated with everyone at this point, from high-end fashion houses like Louis Vuitton to the New York City subway system. For its latest partnership, the streetwear brand is teaming up again with legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath on a limited-edition nail polish set.

Following a Supreme red MatteTrance Lipstick in 2020, this is the pair's second collaboration. That said, this is McGrath's first-ever nail polish. The set includes three colors: Supreme's signature red, black, and white. It also comes with custom decals designed by the makeup artist.

Ahead of the launch, McGrath tapped top nail artists like Jin Soon Choi, Natalie Pavlovski, and Tomoya Nakagawa to create manicures using the set and flooded Instagram with the sneak peak.

The three-piece polish set and decals exclusively drops on Supreme's site and at Supreme stores on Sept. 15 at 11am EST, however pricing details are not available ahead of the launch. And just like the rest of the streetwear brand's collaborations, it's going to sell out.

