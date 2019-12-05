You're About to See This Nail Polish Color Everywhere in 2020
Pantone's Color of the Year is going to make your next manicure choice easy.
Yesterday, Pantone revealed its 2020 Color of the Year, and it’s had us humming Eiffel 65 ever since. If you’re not familiar with the one-hit wonder “Blue Da Ba Dee” (did you block out 1999 completely?), the Color of the Year is, in fact, Classic Blue.
Pantone described its selection as “a timeless and enduring blue hue, timeless in its simplicity.”
With the announcement, the predictions for next year’s biggest trends are now painted in a different light (or color). We know classic blue is going to be everywhere from kitchen appliances to luggage to hair hues to clothes — and, of course, nails.
The right shade of blue can be soothing, sultry, mysterious, dreamy, or any of those combined. Darker tones are already popular choices for manicures as we head into cooler temperatures and darker nights, so the timing of the news couldn’t be any more apt for your fall and winter nail looks.
Sally Hansen Tidal Wave Miracle Gel
Shop now: $7 (Originally $10); amazon.com
At Pantone’s color reveal celebration last night, the company created an immersive experience to show the many sides of Classic Blue beyond its appearance, with a scent evoking “where sky and sea meet,” a taste of “flowering vines,” the sound of “vivid nostalgia,” and a “soft velvety texture” feel, according to CNN.
To pick up the multi-sensory vibes Pantone is putting down, shop our favorite blue shades below from OPI, Essie, Zoya, and more.
OPI Bumpy Road Ahead
Shop now: $11; amazon.com
OPI Chopstix and Stones
Shop now: $11; ulta.com
OPI Eurso..Euro
Shop now: $8; walmart.com
Essie Wild Card (Online Only)
Shop now: $9; ulta.com
Essie Butler Please
Shop now: $8 (Originally $9); amazon.com
Burberry Beauty Imperial Blue No.429
Shop now: $23; net-a-porter.com
Zoya Sailor
Shop now: $10; amazon.com
Zoya Dream
Shop now: $10; amazon.com
Deborah Lippmann Shallow
Shop now: $17 (Originally $20); nordstrom.com
Christian Louboutin Wherever
Shop now: $50; neimanmarcus.com