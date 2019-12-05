You're About to See This Nail Polish Color Everywhere in 2020

Image zoom zoyanailpolish/Instagram

Yesterday, Pantone revealed its 2020 Color of the Year, and it’s had us humming Eiffel 65 ever since. If you’re not familiar with the one-hit wonder “Blue Da Ba Dee” (did you block out 1999 completely?), the Color of the Year is, in fact, Classic Blue.

Pantone described its selection as “a timeless and enduring blue hue, timeless in its simplicity.”

Presenting PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, the Pantone Color of the Year 2020. A timeless and enduring blue hue, timeless in its simplicity. #pantone2020 #coloroftheyear pic.twitter.com/L0qH6CohsC — PANTONE (@pantone) December 5, 2019

With the announcement, the predictions for next year’s biggest trends are now painted in a different light (or color). We know classic blue is going to be everywhere from kitchen appliances to luggage to hair hues to clothes — and, of course, nails.

The right shade of blue can be soothing, sultry, mysterious, dreamy, or any of those combined. Darker tones are already popular choices for manicures as we head into cooler temperatures and darker nights, so the timing of the news couldn’t be any more apt for your fall and winter nail looks.

Sally Hansen Tidal Wave Miracle Gel

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $7 (Originally $10); amazon.com

At Pantone’s color reveal celebration last night, the company created an immersive experience to show the many sides of Classic Blue beyond its appearance, with a scent evoking “where sky and sea meet,” a taste of “flowering vines,” the sound of “vivid nostalgia,” and a “soft velvety texture” feel, according to CNN.

To pick up the multi-sensory vibes Pantone is putting down, shop our favorite blue shades below from OPI, Essie, Zoya, and more.

OPI Bumpy Road Ahead

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $11; amazon.com

OPI Chopstix and Stones

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $11; ulta.com

OPI Eurso..Euro

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $8; walmart.com

Essie Wild Card (Online Only)

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $9; ulta.com

Essie Butler Please

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $8 (Originally $9); amazon.com

Burberry Beauty Imperial Blue No.429

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $23; net-a-porter.com

Zoya Sailor

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

Zoya Dream

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

Deborah Lippmann Shallow

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $17 (Originally $20); nordstrom.com

Christian Louboutin Wherever



Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $50; neimanmarcus.com