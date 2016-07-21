ORLY Just Launched a Nail Polish That Breathes

There's a new nail polish in town, and your nails are really going to like this one. Meet ORLY's new Breathable line, which combines both a professional treatment and a color into one single nail polish. Bet you're feeling like a manicure right about now, aren't ya?

The best part is that it's also a base and top coat, and you only need two layers to reach max opacity. Sounds like the ideal candidate for those days when you have approximately ten minutes to make your nails look appropriate.

Interestingly enough, the formula allows air and moisture to reach the nail even when you're wearing the nail polish, so it's sort of like giving your nails a break from nail polish without actually having to give them a break.

The nail polish also contains nail nourishing ingredients such as argan oil and vitamins B5 and C, which not only apparently seal and heal the cuticle, but stimulate nail growth.

The Breathable line includes 18 different colors ranging from a stone gray (Power Packed) to a juicy berry (Give Me A Break) to a deep red (Love My Nails). Each costs about $9, and you can find them at ULTA, JCPenney, salons, and orlybeauty.com starting today.

Mani/pedi, anyone?