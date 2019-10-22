OPI’s Beloved Hello Kitty Collection Just Got the Advent Calendar Treatment

Image zoom Instagram/OPI

Last month, OPI surprised fans by bringing back its super popular Hello Kitty nail polish collection — and now the beloved brand has made it even easier to stock up on all your favorite shades with its Hello Kitty Advent Calendar Gift Set.

Yes, that’s right: Now you can brag that you own 25 colors from the OPI x Hello Kitty collection. Filled with customer favorites like Let’s Be Friends! (which is the most searched for OPI shade ever, according to the brand), the advent calendar is filled with 25 mini nail polish bottles for $50.

OPI also released a few other Hello Kitty gift sets that contain both mini and full-size bottles of the polishes — you can choose between everything from a 10-piece mini set ($29; amazon.com) to a three-piece full-size set ($32; amazon.com). Plus, you can even grab a singular bottle of Let’s Be Friends!, which comes in a cute box that looks like an ornament.

If you’re unfamiliar with the hype, OPI’s Hello Kitty collection originally launched in 2016 and became an “instant favorite.” Although the line disappeared from shelves for a couple of years, the brand decided to bring it back due to high demand. (For context, when OPI teased the relaunch on Instagram, that post garnered over 15,000 likes from fans who enthusiastically said things like, “I would just like to cordially thank OPI for answering every prayer I have ever had,” amidst many “OMG” and exclamation-filled comments.)

While OPI has brought the Hello Kitty collection back for now, the brand says it’ll only be available for a limited time. So if you’re a fan (or know someone else who is), you’ll want to add as many gift sets and bottles to your cart as you can before it’s gone again. Below, check out the full list of all the Hello Kitty nail polish shades included in OPI’s advent calendar.