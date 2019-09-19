OPI Just Surprised Everyone by Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Nail Polish Collections

Image zoom opi/Instagram

Late last night, nail polish top dog OPI teased fans with a cliffhanger on Instagram, posting an image that read “Something big is coming.”

And that something big, it turns out, is the long-awaited revival of a beloved nail polish collection fans could not be more excited about. Under the image, OPI wrote, “You asked, and we heard. One of our most coveted collections is back and cuter than ever.”

Of the over 13,000 adoring comments under the post, nail polish admirers expressed joy once they heard the news by writing, “I would just like to cordially thank OPI for answering every prayer I have ever had”; “my most loved and complimented nail polishes EVERY time I wear them”; and “OMG OMG OMG.”

The prayers and pleading OPI answered were for the surprise return of the brand’s Hello Kitty line, with fans particularly frenzied over the chance to dress their nails in the pale pink Let’s Be Friends color once again. According to OPI's site, the Hello Kitty Holiday Collection is in honor of the 2019 season.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $13; amazon.com

While the polishes are only available for pre-order right now, come October 1, you can start diving into fall manicures with any of the 15 Hello Kitty color options. Of course, you’ll notice the fan-favorite Let’s Be Friends in the lineup (which is already the number-one new nail polish release on Amazon), but you can also go a more festive route with colors like the glittery pink Let’s Celebrate and the sleek metallic Isn’t She Iconic. And, according to OPI, the polishes will also be available in gel and long-wear formulas.

The OPI Hello Kitty Holiday Collection is almost as enthusiastic as the fans flocking to Amazon, with each name ending in an emphatic exclamation point, seeming just as upbeat as the line’s namesake cartoon. And enthusiasm there should be considering the last time manicure enthusiasts were blessed with the Hello Kitty products (and adorable packaging) was 2015.

Pre-order any of the $13 polishes now before they sell out — especially if you’re eyeing Let’s Be Friends. To give you a sense of how obsessed fans really are with this nail polish, these are just a few of the comments fans left on OPI’s Instagram post:

“AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH I’M TOO EXCITED” -@sabrinageeeee

“Please bring back ‘let’s be friends’ and keep around forever” -@jj0701

“Let’s Be Friends should be PERMANENT!!!” - @jinneyb

“LETS BE FRIENDS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE” -@kateswift_stylist

To see what all this super hype is about, pre-order now ... or just relegate your nails to last year’s colors.