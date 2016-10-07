OPI Just Launched a Breakfast At Tiffany's Nail Polish Collection

Even if you've never seen the 1961 Breakfast at Tiffany's film, there's a pretty solid chance you are very familiar with the iconic Holly Golightly character played by Audrey Hepburn, as well as with the some of the quotable lines or scenes from the movie. In the 50 years since it was released, it's remained a heralded classic.

You can imagine the collective excitement from fans, then, when OPI announced that their 2016 Holiday nail polish collection was inspired by the romantic comedy.

There are 16 colors, including the much-anticipated "I Believe in Manicures," polish, which is a shade that closely resembles the famous Tiffany Blue.

Woman crush everyday. Who's excited for the new #OPIBreakfastAtTiffanys collection? A photo posted by OPI (@opi_products) on Oct 7, 2016 at 6:35am PDT

Other colors include "Champagne for Breakfast," a sparkling top coat, "Black Dress Not Optional," a very dark gray with a hint of shimmer, "Got the Mean Reds," a true red, and "Breakfast at Tiffany's," a creamy white with iridescent flecks.

The line features Infinite Shine polishes, GelColor polishes, and regular lacquer, with prices starting at $10, available now at Ulta here and here.

So who's down for a nail painting party complete with a viewing of Breakfast at Tiffany's?