Easy DIY New Year's Eve Nail Designs You Can Try At Home

Just because the holidays look a little different this year doesn't mean your nails have to suffer, too.

As we approach the final days of this disastrous year, it's understandable (and quite smart) if COVID has kept you from making a trip to your nail salon. But you can still achieve festive nails as we await the much anticipated ball drop this New Year's Eve.

To find out how to create some cute styles, we caught up with manicurist extraordinaire Candice Idehen to bring you a few easy DIY looks that are still ultra-festive for the season: glitter nails.

Glitter

Shimmery manicures have never gone out of style, but they definitely become more popular around the holiday season — making New Year's Eve the perfect time to add a little glitter to your nails. "The beauty of glitter is you don't have to be super precise when applying," the manicurist explains. "There's no actual color, so it's easy to stay in between the lines with minimal clean up."

To create this look, Idehen says to start off by cleaning your nails with a polish remover or acetone to clear off any oil or debris. Then, apply one layer of base coat to each nail. "This is important because nail polish can stain your nail and you don't want that," she explains. Not to mention, without a base, removing glitter varnish can be a pain.

Next, apply one coat of a shimmery polish of your choice, wait for it to dry, then add another to make sure all areas of your nails are covered. Finally, finish off with a top coat — then you're good to go.

Crystals

If you want to take your nails up a notch, Idehen says you can also add Swarovski stones to make your manicure extra glitzy. "You can pick them out according to your outfit or glitter colors or use the classic clear crystal look," she shares. But be mindful that you'll have to be a bit more careful with your nails while flaunting the added gems.

"Just be sure not to jam your hands into anything, like your pockets or your bag," the nail expert explains. "Also, if you have any cleaning to do, do it before you do your nails — same goes for your hair. Wash it before you do your nails to avoid early chipping."

Animal Print

Not your traditional New Year's Eve manicure, but it's worth taking a walk on the wild side this year. Try these Sally Hansen stickers for easy application.

Gold Accents

If you don't want all-over glitz, try a neutral base color and add gold (or silver) accents. Take your artistry up a notch with some gold foil leaves.

Fun Tips

Forget the classic French tips and get creative. Try an unexpected black tip or opt for the more festive glitter tips. If you're really looking to spice it up, try a different color tip on each nail.

