This New Nail Polish Collab is a Match Made in Fashion Heaven

Beauty collaborations are like celebrity relationships. Some make us scratch our heads (Them? Together? What?!) and others make us say a silent thank you to the universe for finally bringing together two perfectly-matched parties. Considering your mani and your clutch spend a whole lot of time with each other, we're pleased to report that Lauren B. x Edie Parker falls waaaay in the latter camp.

VIDEO: The Best Beauty Advice We've Ever Heard

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Their collaboration has taken on the form of a five-piece polish line with shades inspired by Edie Parker clutches—think creamy pearlescent pastels and sparkling confettis. Among our favorites is Stonewall Inn, a rainbow glitter that celebrates the diverse spirit of New York City.

The polishes are being sold as a limited-edition set, so after taking a closer peek at the shades, below, we suggest you make a beeline over to laurenbbeauty.com.