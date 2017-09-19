This New Nail Polish Collab is a Match Made in Fashion Heaven

Courtesy
Dianna Mazzone
Sep 19, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Beauty collaborations are like celebrity relationships. Some make us scratch our heads (Them? Together? What?!) and others make us say a silent thank you to the universe for finally bringing together two perfectly-matched parties. Considering your mani and your clutch spend a whole lot of time with each other, we're pleased to report that Lauren B. x Edie Parker falls waaaay in the latter camp.

VIDEO: The Best Beauty Advice We've Ever Heard

Their collaboration has taken on the form of a five-piece polish line with shades inspired by Edie Parker clutches—think creamy pearlescent pastels and sparkling confettis. Among our favorites is Stonewall Inn, a rainbow glitter that celebrates the diverse spirit of New York City.

The polishes are being sold as a limited-edition set, so after taking a closer peek at the shades, below, we suggest you make a beeline over to laurenbbeauty.com.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Lauren B. x Edie Parker Nail Polish in Central Pink 

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Lauren B. x Edie Parker Nail Polish in Concrete Jungle

3 of 5 Courtesy

Lauren B. x Edie Parker Nail Polish in Stonewall Inn

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Lauren B. x Edie Parker Nail Polish in The Great White Way

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Lauren B. x Edie Parker Nail Polish in Bright Lights

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!